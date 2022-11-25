scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Video of little girl singing a bhajan of Lord Hanuman is too cute to miss. Watch

The clip was shared on Twitter by the handle @Gulzar_sahab on November 22 and it has received more than 25,000 views.

Little girl sings Hanuman bhajan, Lord Hanuman, devotional song, kirtan, viral, trending, Twitter, Indian ExpressNetizens loved the confidence of the little girl singing the Hanuman bhajan.

Videos that showcase the talent of kids, be it dancing or singing, often go viral as they are loved by netizens. Similarly, a video of a little girl singing a bhajan of Lord Hanuman has impressed netizens. What grabbed the attention of people was not only the girl’s confidence as she sat in a group to sing the devotional song but also her ability to memorise the lyrics.

Also Read |Watch: Little girl’s passionate rendition of Bollywood song wins hearts

The video was shared on Twitter by the handle @Gulzar_sahab on November 22 and it has received more than 25,000 views. The one-minute clip shows the girl, who is wearing her school uniform, singing the bhajan enthusiastically. She sings the bhajan, “Chota sa Hanuman chalave gadi satsang ki”, and other women around her repeat after her. “Cutest Bhajan,” says the caption of the video along with a heart and smiling face with heart eyes emoticons.

Watch the video below:

“Very beautiful,” commented a user in Hindi. “Beautifully sang,” said another. “Cuteness overload. God bless you cutie pie… Epitome of Confidence.. Hanuman will protect you always,” another netizen shared.

Recently, a video of a little girl dancing to a Rajasthani song, ‘Mera Balma Bada Sayana’, had gone viral. The girl, clad in school uniform, performed on stage in front of the whole school in what appeared to be a Diwali function. The students and teachers sitting in front of the stage applauded and cheered for her as she danced confidently.

