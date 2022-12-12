scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

This video of kids’ ‘courtesy lesson’ is for all

Netizens have argued there should be similar ‘courtesy lessons’ in schools across the world.

Amid the ongoing FIFA World Cup, Japanese football fans have gained praise for cleaning the stadiums in Qatar after the match’s conclusion. Their polite demeanour and penchant for following the rules have impressed people all over the world.

Now, a video, reportedly taken in an elementary school in Japan, is going viral as people talked about the manners of the Japanese.

The undated video was posted online by IAS officer Awanish Sharan on December 8. The short video was captioned, “This is a ‘courtesy lesson’ taught to elementary school children in Japan”. The video has gathered over 2.3 million views and over 27,000 likes.

In the video, it appears that kids are pretending to be on a public bus. An elderly man, played by a child with a moustache, gets on the bus and another kid offers him his seat. Similarly, a woman carrying a young child and a pregnant woman enter the bus and they are offered seats too. This exercise seemingly taught kids the importance of offering seats to those who need them more.

Commenting on this video, a Twitter user wrote, “With so much technological advancement and modernisation…. Japanese society is still connected to its roots. One of the most grateful and generous people.”

Another person said, “Japanese school children all help clean up their school, wash floors, bathrooms etc. Teaches kids there is no job beneath them & to always help clean up. Western culture we think these things are beneath us, someone else will do it. Hierarchy. No working together, and it shows.”

