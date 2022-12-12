This video of kids’ ‘courtesy lesson’ is for all

Amid the ongoing FIFA World Cup, Japanese football fans have gained praise for cleaning the stadiums in Qatar after the match’s conclusion. Their polite demeanour and penchant for following the rules have impressed people all over the world.

Now, a video, reportedly taken in an elementary school in Japan, is going viral as people talked about the manners of the Japanese.

The undated video was posted online by IAS officer Awanish Sharan on December 8. The short video was captioned, “This is a ‘courtesy lesson’ taught to elementary school children in Japan”. The video has gathered over 2.3 million views and over 27,000 likes.

In the video, it appears that kids are pretending to be on a public bus. An elderly man, played by a child with a moustache, gets on the bus and another kid offers him his seat. Similarly, a woman carrying a young child and a pregnant woman enter the bus and they are offered seats too. This exercise seemingly taught kids the importance of offering seats to those who need them more.

This is a ‘courtesy lesson’ taught to elementary school children in Japan. pic.twitter.com/07VKivGZe9 — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) December 8, 2022

… And What one is taught at the elementary level accompanies one ,all thru one’s life.

This is Japan’s Football team Manager paying gratitude to the fans of his team despite Japan’s exit from the WC.

Isn’t this Beautiful? 💕💙🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/nqddlexPyW — Mahmood Arif (@ArifMah48958702) December 8, 2022

Also taught in some Indian schoolshttps://t.co/ZeGDDBHMwN — Sagar Kharate (@SagarKharate2) December 9, 2022

With so much technological advancement and modernisation…. Japanese society is still connected to its roots. One of the most grateful and generous people. — ANUJ DAHIYA (@AnujDahiya04) December 8, 2022

that’s why japanese are most sincere and mannered people in the world, cleanliness, gratitude are most important part of their culture and curriculum . — Siddharth Yadav (@_siddharth29) December 8, 2022

This is amazing and thank you for sharing. No doubt Japanese people are most sensible and sensitive in the world. We should also implement in India. This would be a great learning. And sabse pehle Delhi me implement karo 🤣 — ram suresh mishra (@ramsureshm10) December 8, 2022

It’s really amazing. We should learn from this. And in our education system also it should be implemented so our children can learn the habits in their day to day life. — Palan Jha (@palanjha) December 11, 2022

Commenting on this video, a Twitter user wrote, “With so much technological advancement and modernisation…. Japanese society is still connected to its roots. One of the most grateful and generous people.”

Another person said, “Japanese school children all help clean up their school, wash floors, bathrooms etc. Teaches kids there is no job beneath them & to always help clean up. Western culture we think these things are beneath us, someone else will do it. Hierarchy. No working together, and it shows.”