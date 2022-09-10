Watch: Stunning visuals of J&K’s Bangus Valley has netizens in awe

Thanks to its stunning natural landscapes, Kashmir is often referred to as a paradise on earth. A recent video that has been going viral on Twitter shows how the land’s beauty lives up to its reputation.

The clip shared by Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim captures Bangus Valley with its clear streams rushing past a hilly meadow as horses graze peacefully amid the lush green grass. The Bangus Valley, situated in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, is known for its side plateaus and rich diversity of flora and fauna.

Sharing the short video, Solheim wrote, “Incredible India! This heaven is located in Jammu and Kashmir, called Bangus Valley”. The video has already been viewed over 98,000 times since it was posted on September 10.

Incredible India 🇮🇳!

This heaven is located in Jammu and Kashmir, called Bangus Valley pic.twitter.com/tF7m4henlu — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) September 10, 2022

Thanks Sir you share this beautiful vedio otherwise some people here, think about only nd only Switzerland 😊 — Anuj Tiwari (@anujvp) September 10, 2022

गर फिरदौस बर्रुए जमीअस्त

अमीअस्तो अमीअस्तो अमीअस्त। — 𝕬𝖗𝖞𝖆 𝖘𝖙𝖆𝖗𝖐 🇮🇳 (@program__07) September 10, 2022

It’s incredible only where nature is in unaltered by people of India. You should visit the crowded places with people who don’t care for nature, to get the real picture of it. — kranti salvi (@krantis) September 10, 2022

Among many pearls this is one of them Great India. — SANDIP GHOSH (@sg04161981) September 10, 2022

Yes Jammu Kashmir heavenly place — Balasaheb G Kulkarni (@BalasahebGKulka) September 10, 2022

Appreciating the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Thanks Sir you share this beautiful video otherwise some people here, think about only nd only Switzerland ”. Another person wrote, “Gateway to Kupwara …….The Valley is as beautiful as Gulmarg and Pahalgam, but less spoiled and more pristine…”.

In October 2021, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had taken to social media to share photos of the famous Pir Panjal mountain range in the region. Calling Kashmir “the Jewel in India’s crown”, Shah had shared four images of the vast Himalayan range and urged tourists to visit the valley.