Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Watch: Stunning visuals of J&K’s Bangus Valley has netizens in awe

The clip shared by Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim captures Bangus Valley with its clear streams rushing past a hilly meadow as horses graze peacefully amid the lush green grass.

Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim, Erik Solheim tweets Kashmir, J&K’s Bangus Valley, Jammu and Kashmir viral video, beautiful landscape Kashmir, Indian expressBangus Valley is known for its side plateaus and rich biodiversity.

Thanks to its stunning natural landscapes, Kashmir is often referred to as a paradise on earth. A recent video that has been going viral on Twitter shows how the land’s beauty lives up to its reputation.

The clip shared by Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim captures Bangus Valley with its clear streams rushing past a hilly meadow as horses graze peacefully amid the lush green grass. The Bangus Valley, situated in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, is known for its side plateaus and rich diversity of flora and fauna.

ALSO READ |‘What a view’: Photograph of Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand captures hearts online

Sharing the short video, Solheim wrote, “Incredible India! This heaven is located in Jammu and Kashmir, called Bangus Valley”. The video has already been viewed over 98,000 times since it was posted on September 10.

Appreciating the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Thanks Sir you share this beautiful video otherwise some people here, think about only nd only Switzerland ”. Another person wrote, “Gateway to Kupwara …….The Valley is as beautiful as Gulmarg and Pahalgam, but less spoiled and more pristine…”.

In October 2021, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had taken to social media to share photos of the famous Pir Panjal mountain range in the region. Calling Kashmir “the Jewel in India’s crown”, Shah had shared four images of the vast Himalayan range and urged tourists to visit the valley.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-09-2022 at 02:09:44 pm
