Sunday, Nov 27, 2022

This video of Glaw Lake will make you want to visit Arunachal Pradesh

The Glaw lake is located within the Kamland Wildlife Sanctuary.

Glaw lake Kamlang Wildlife Sanctuary, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Pema Khandu tweets, Arunachal Pradesh tourism, North East India tourism tweets, indian express

Thanks to social media, the hidden and less explored scenic locations of the Northeastern states of India are getting the limelight that they deserve.

On Friday, a beautiful video of the Glaw Lake in Arunachal Pradesh was shared online by Twitter user Majum Yomcha (@MajumYomcha). The time-lapse video captured the mist hovering over the pristine and clear water of the lake’s surface just before the sun’s first rays hit it.

While sharing the 34-second clip, Yomcha wrote, “Early morning time lapse in Glaw lake. Kamlang Tiger Reserve ⁦@MyGovArunachal @ntca_india @PemaKhanduBJP”. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu also reshared this video on his Twitter account.

Commenting on this video, a Twitter user wrote, “Splendid ”. Another person said, “!ncredible Arunachal”.

The Glaw lake is located inside the Kamland Wildlife Sanctuary, which was established in 1989, in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohit District. The wildlife sanctuary derives its name from the Kamlang River which flows through it.

In recent months, IAS officers and even politicians have taken to social media to promote their state’s tourism.

On October 15, IAS officer Sunny K Singh, who currently serves as the deputy commissioner of Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district, tweeted a video that documented the scenic alpine meadows, colourful orchid trails, the rich biodiversity of Namdapha National Park and the remote township of Vijaynagar.

Before that, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Khandu had shared a video of the beautiful Yameng waterfall, which is a part of the famous Chumi Gyantse Falls.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-11-2022 at 03:04:00 pm
