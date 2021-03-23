Video of Mumbai’s ‘flying vada pavs’ enthral netizens

The vendor is seen flying the vada in the air using his long spatula and then catching it with one hand, before toasting it.

A vada pav stall owner in Mumbai has created a buzz online for his unique way of tossing the vada and creating the city’s signature street snack with a cheesy twist. The man has been identified as Raghu Dosawala online, who runs his stall at Bora Bazar Street, Mangesh Shenoy Street.

In the video shared by YouTube channel Aamchi Mumbai, the vendor is seen flying the vada in the air using his long spatula and then catching it with one hand, before toasting it.

It’s all about the style, as the man is seen preparing the dish, frying the masala and toasting the buns in a full block of butter! And if that wasn’t enough, he garnishes the vadas with not just chopped salad but loads of cheese.

Watch the video here:

The shop has been in business for over 60 years, and he is the second generation owner serving foodies for 32 years. As the video started doing rounds on the internet, it also triggered jokes, with some saying “next time food will be tossed directly into mouth of the customer”.