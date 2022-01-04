Drone visual of flamingoes’ vast nesting area in Rann of Kutch takes internet by storm

Stunning drone visuals of flamingoes’ nesting area has surfaced on social media. The video retweeted by Dev Choudhary, IAS officer and District Development Officer (DDO) of Rajkot, has amazed netizens. Vast deserted area devoid of umpteen flamingo nests with eggs on top is seen in the video. The drone hovers over the nesting area, giving a visual treat.

“Beautiful pictures have emerged from Rann of Kutch. Thousands of migratory birds flock this area in winter season. Flamingoes have laid eggs and the pictures are interesting. The whole area is known as Gudhkar national park,” read caption of the tweet in Hindi.

Watch the video here:

The video has garnered over 21,000 views so far. Some Twitter users became wary of drone movement adversely affecting flamingoes.

“Is it good to shoot a video through drone in this areas? It’s actually very disturbing to the birds and see due to drone there was no flamingo Flamingo in those areas while there were so many eggs Egg. Please don’t promote such videos,and please arrest that person for shooting in..” commented a user. Rajkumar Yadav, IRS officer commented, “Lovely.”

Last year, around 60,000 chicks emerged from an exclusive nesting ground in in Kuda stretch of the Great Rann of Kutch (GRK). Between August and September 2020, around 1,00,000 nests were found by forest officials and experts during their visits to the Kuda area in GRK in eastern Kutch. The breeding attempt by the birds in this new area was successful for the second consecutive year, they said.

Flamingos are very sensitive and abandon their eggs if their nest is disturbed. Some eggs also get washed away due to flooding in the desert, forest officers said earlier. It takes around four weeks for the eggs to hatch. Once a hatchling emerges from the egg, one parent leaves for foraging while the other stays behind, caring for the young one.