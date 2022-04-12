‘Thand pa’: Video of flamboyant lemonade seller goes viral

As summer has hit Indian cities hard, more and more people are seeking the much-needed respite from the heat by drinking lemonade and other beverages.

Earlier, this month a video showing a Sikh lemonade seller singing catchy jingles while making lemon soda went viral. In the undated video, the lemonade seller talks about the qualities of his drink in a mix of Hindi, English, and Punjabi.

The video that has been shared on Instagram by a Gourav Sagar on his handle @13_gouravsagar05 shows the man saying, “Baaki nimbu baad vich paunga” (I will put the remaining lemon later) as he skilfully squeezes lemons into a container. As he proceeds to make the lemon soda by popping the soda bottles, he sings, “Ek baar piyogay toh baar baar mangogay” (If you drink this once, you will ask for it again and again).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gourav Sagar (@13_gouravsagar05)

Later in an exaggeration, he says that after drinking his lemonade people will not get thirsty for nine days as entertained onlookers watch him. He ends his lemonade preparations by putting a pinch of black salt in it and flamboyantly explains, “This is kala namak, black salt. Thand Paa!”. The term thand pa is Punjabi slang that means “chill out”.

Just like the onlookers, netizens seem entertained by the lemonade seller’s antics. A person commented, “ wow I love your confidence sir ”.

Some netizens pointed out how the lemonade seller in the video is very famous for his lively interactions with customers. His name is Surinder Singh.

Many Punjabi artists have even used Singh’s videos and sound clips in their own musical projects. Earlier a video of Bhuban Badyakar, a peanut vendor from West Bengal, had gone viral for his catchy jingle ‘Kacha Badam’.