Monday, August 08, 2022

‘Let’s help her’: Video of elderly woman selling papads in Jaipur moves netizens

The clip which has accumulated over 26,000 likes already shows the woman toiling in the scorching heat to make ends meet.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 8, 2022 9:44:24 am
woman selling papads, papads, elderly woman selling papad, street seller, old woman selling papad, indian expressThe clip posted on Instagram by a street food blogger on July 21 has received more than 2.63 lakh views so far and shows the 68-year-old standing at Jantar Mantar’s Jalebi Chowk selling the crispy thin round wafers.

If you are a regular social media user, you must have come across several videos that showcase the stories of street vendors who toil hard in their bid to earn a livelihood, inspiring netizens with their sheer grit and resilience.

A case in point is a recent video of an elderly woman who sells papads for just Rs 20 in Jaipur. The clip posted on Instagram by a street food blogger on July 21 has received more than 2.63 lakh views so far and shows the 68-year-old standing at Jantar Mantar’s Jalebi Chowk selling the crispy thin round wafers. “She… stands in an extreme heat from morning to evening till all the papads are sold. She’s the only working member in her family,” the caption says.

Watch the video here:

The video has accumulated over 26,000 likes since being posted with many netizens asking in the comments if there was a way to reach out to the woman and help her. Reacting to the moving video, one Instagram user commented, “Thank you brother, for bringing these inspiration to us.”

“Hey why don’t we donate for her to at least open a shop where she can sell,” suggested another user, echoing the words of a netizen who said, “We should make an endeavour to help her.”

“May God bless her and keep her healthy and give her great wealth,” posted yet another Instagrammer.

First published on: 08-08-2022 at 09:44:24 am

Aug 08: Latest News
