‘Remarkably cathartic’: This video of drain cleaning is oddly satisfying

When one thinks of unclogging drains, all that comes to mind are gunk, dirt, and other nasty things. However, an oddly satisfying video of a drain unclogging is going viral on Twitter.

The video, taken from TikTok, shows a man using a spade fork to clear the blocked drains on a rainy day. The video shows flooded water washing down the holes once the hidden drain is unclogged.

Journalist Scott Nover tweeted this video Sunday and wrote, “The people who want to ban tiktok would think differently if they followed my favourite account, which is called @unclogging_drains”.

His tweet has gathered 1.4 lakh likes already.

the people who want to ban tiktok would think differently if they followed my favorite account, which is called @unclogging_drains pic.twitter.com/UQITvURxdN — Scott Nover (@ScottNover) March 5, 2023

Commenting on it, the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District wrote, “No but i’m headed back to tiktok to follow a new handle”. Another person wrote, “I mean… this is remarkably cathartic”.

In the comments, many people pointed out that the TikTok video was originally taken from a YouTube account that goes by the username @post.10. The account is run by a man named David from Massachusetts, US. It is dedicated to satisfying videos of drain unblocking, construction, and quirky experiments.

On the @post.10’s account description, David asserts that he is trained by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and has years of professional experience in unclogging and construction work. He advises his views to maintain caution and says, “I do not encourage anyone to enter culverts, unclog anything or enter flooded areas as it can easily become deadly without the proper training”.