Video of desi mom’s anti-bullying talk with daughter earns plaudits online

When it comes to students being bullied in schools, there’s no dearth of heart-breaking stories on the internet. Of late, there has been some important conversation about how to stop children from becoming part of the problem by teaching them young. Now, one desi mother’s advice is winning hearts online.

Tahira Nagori from Houston, Texas recently shared a thoughtful video to teach her daughter the lessons about anti-bullying. Armed with just a piece of white paper, the Pakistani-origin woman is seen asking her elder daughter to say some “mean things” to it.

As the little girl responds by saying, “You are dirty”; “You are crazy”; “You are fat” and more, with each mean sentence, the mother is seen crumbling the paper little by little. By the time the child finishes saying all the unkind words, she crushes the paper completely.

The mother is then seen flattening out the crushed paper and asking her daughter to apologise to it. As the child says sorry, the mother is then seen asking, “Can you fix this paper?” to which the girl replies, “No”. Teaching her a valuable life lesson, the mother then concludes, “That’s why you never bully someone.” The video shows the little girl hugging her mother and promising, she never will.

The Reel video on Instagram has struck a chord with many online, not just parents of little children. With nearly 9.5 million views, many applauded the mother for imparting such important knowledge with ease and dedication. While many parents said they’ll try the idea with their own children, adults commented that they wished they had someone teach them this the same way.