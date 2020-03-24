Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 24, 2020
COVID19

Video of cops sanitising lathis to school people flouting lockdown goes viral

As in many places, police check-posts have been set up to ensure people stay indoors and practice social distancing, the video by Superintendent of Police from Haryana is breaking the internet.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 24, 2020 7:14:24 pm
The video shared by the senior police officer is going viral and has spread across social media platforms.

Most of India is under lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, and police forces across the country have been tasked with enforcing it. One video that was shared by a senior police official of the preparations for duty has left people in splits on social media.

IPS officer Pankaj Jain tweeted a video to show “full tayri (full preparation)” to enforce lockdowns in which a policeman is seen spraying disinfectant on batons before they are taken.

Another video that the police official shared showed how the Punjab Police were punishing those who violated the lockdown norms, and was cheered on social media.

Underlining that the lockdown was being implemented for people’s safety, the police officer urged people to follow rules and cooperate with those enforcing it.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

As states shut doors to break the chain of transmission of Covid-19, the government has announced it will penalise those flouting lockdowns. The Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897 lays down punishment as per Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code which says that the flouting of orders can lead to imprisonment up to 6 months or a fine up to Rs 1,000, or both.

The number of coronavirus cases in India is now over 500 and the death toll has risen to 10.

