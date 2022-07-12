scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 12, 2022

‘Thanos was right’: Netizens struggle to stomach idea of cola-Oreo bread omelette

Considering the shoddy way in which the bizarre recipe was executed, some internet users suggested that it may have been made by a YouTuber looking for 15 minutes of fame.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 12, 2022 11:59:02 am
Many on social media wondered what was the purpose of this recipe.

While some people are yet to get over the horror of the Fanta omelette from last year, something “deadlier” has come their way – the Cola-Oreo bread omelette. And yes, it is everything that the name signifies.

When it comes to bizarre recipes on the internet, the idea of dishes cooked in aerated drinks has been gradually gaining popularity in what is probably an attempt to infuse some sweetness into spicy or savoury items. However, taking the wacky quotient to a whole new level, a street food stall decided to suffuse it with some crushed chocolate-cream cookies!

In a video doing the rounds on the internet – that has left some foodies feeling enraged – a street vendor is seen adding the carbonated drink in a pan and then adding crushed Oreo biscuit and cooking it in the liquid. He is then seen adding eggs and whisking it with chopped onions and green chillies.

He then goes on to slice some bread and place it on the pan as the eggs get cooked. However, his attempt to flip the bread over results in a royal mess – as if things weren’t messy enough already.

Just when one begins to think that the strange affair has come to a close, the man tops it with more chopped onions, chillies and coriander before adding a squirt of lemon juice and even more crushed chocolate cookies.

“This recipe should get a UNESCO award,” a Twitter user, who shared the video, posted sarcastically.

While many struggled to stomach the idea of the ‘unique’ omelette, others were quick to point out that the man was unable to cook it properly or even do a decent pan flip, suggesting that it was, perhaps, not made by a vendor who sells omelettes for a living, but a YouTuber looking for 15 minutes of fame.

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 12: Latest News
Advertisement