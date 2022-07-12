‘Thanos was right’: Netizens struggle to stomach idea of cola-Oreo bread omelette

While some people are yet to get over the horror of the Fanta omelette from last year, something “deadlier” has come their way – the Cola-Oreo bread omelette. And yes, it is everything that the name signifies.

When it comes to bizarre recipes on the internet, the idea of dishes cooked in aerated drinks has been gradually gaining popularity in what is probably an attempt to infuse some sweetness into spicy or savoury items. However, taking the wacky quotient to a whole new level, a street food stall decided to suffuse it with some crushed chocolate-cream cookies!

In a video doing the rounds on the internet – that has left some foodies feeling enraged – a street vendor is seen adding the carbonated drink in a pan and then adding crushed Oreo biscuit and cooking it in the liquid. He is then seen adding eggs and whisking it with chopped onions and green chillies.

He then goes on to slice some bread and place it on the pan as the eggs get cooked. However, his attempt to flip the bread over results in a royal mess – as if things weren’t messy enough already.

Just when one begins to think that the strange affair has come to a close, the man tops it with more chopped onions, chillies and coriander before adding a squirt of lemon juice and even more crushed chocolate cookies.

“This recipe should get a UNESCO award,” a Twitter user, who shared the video, posted sarcastically.

While many struggled to stomach the idea of the ‘unique’ omelette, others were quick to point out that the man was unable to cook it properly or even do a decent pan flip, suggesting that it was, perhaps, not made by a vendor who sells omelettes for a living, but a YouTuber looking for 15 minutes of fame.

How far is the drain from this food joint? https://t.co/VjkG5hkx4f — Pratik Prasenjit | ପ୍ରତୀକ ପ୍ରସନ୍ନଜିତ (@pratikprasenjit) July 11, 2022

What monstrosity is this? https://t.co/VKd5Re5GC1 — Shuja ul haq (@ShujaUH) July 11, 2022

Next time add @StuckByFevicol so that bread will stuck to the omlette. https://t.co/ymXsrCmIRx — SatwikMathangi (@seven_week) July 10, 2022

Some people are desperate to become Einstein of food recipes. End up being diarrhea specialists. https://t.co/Ss3EDlqGXO — ♒ 𝓕𝓲𝓰𝓱𝓽𝓮𝓻 𝓟𝓵𝓪𝓷𝓮 (@GrandGaruda) July 10, 2022

Missing items: Cheese Mayonnaise Butter whole packet – (oye hoye hoye bhaiya, dekhiye kitna sara butter?!) Nutella. https://t.co/QWkFXKej3f — Gum Dogtor🐶 (@hjbhatt) July 11, 2022

Elon musk just ditched mission mars after watching this 😂 https://t.co/3RfgjPfjWY — JZ🥑 (@jaskeeratsarai) July 11, 2022

This guy will become viral for the wrong purpose and people will visit him just to make videos..career khatam ! Bechara ! https://t.co/p58031pviM — Dr GSV Prasad, MDS (@PainKillerGSV) July 11, 2022

arey yaar 😂how is…biscuit and pudinaa going together each other! 🙆‍♂️🤷‍♂️ Logon ko kuch bhi innovative dikha bs…khaane lagte hain🙆‍♂️😄 https://t.co/yPPn0hveZ5 — محمد Saquib ரஸா (@Engr_saquibraza) July 11, 2022

This is crime😒

Iske against bhi IPC mein section hona chahiye https://t.co/yDLfSUkpij — Lefty (@lefty_here_) July 11, 2022