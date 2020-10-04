scorecardresearch
Video of canines reacting to Sikh boy’s ‘Bhangra’ moves has left netizens amused

In an undated video, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, the boy is seen energetically doing the 'Bhagra', a traditional dance from Punjab, outside the entrance gate of a house.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 4, 2020 12:38:03 pm
bhangra, little boy bhangra viral video, boy bhangra dogs viral, funny video, viral videos, trending , indian express, indian express newsSince being shared online, the video has gone viral online with over 2 lakh views and prompted several reactions among netizens. (Source: Vinesh Kataria/Twitter)

A Sikh boy’s dance moves before two canines has left netizens in splits.  In an undated video, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, the boy is seen energetically doing the ‘Bhagra’, a traditional dance from Punjab, outside the entrance gate of a house. It appears the boy was egging the two dogs who continue to bark at him from the other side.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral online with over 2 lakh views and prompted several reactions among netizens. While many were amused, others tweeted that the boy’s dance was clearly annoying the animals.

