Bride slaps groom, storms off the stage. Watch viral video

Wedding videos are a rage on the internet, while some brides have gone viral for their grand entries, a bride in Uttar Pradesh has taken social media by storm after storming off the stage. In a video going viral, the woman is seen slapping the groom during a ceremony before walking out, leaving all stunned.

The video is reportedly from Swasa village in Hamirpur. It shows the couple surrounded by guests on the stage for varmala ceremony. As the groom is about to garland the bride, she slaps the man across his face. She hits him once again as someone pops confetti near the groom. She then marches off the stage as a shocked groom and guests look on.

Watch the video here:

According to Dainik Bhaskar, the bride did tie the knot with the groom, a resident of Jalaun district’s Chamari village after their families intervened.

According to ABP Live, the matters escalated quickly and the people in the wedding procession of the groom were also beaten up. The local police were called and helped resolve the matter.

On Monday, a panchayat was held between both the parties in the presence of the police, Navbharat Times reported. Explaining the bride’s actions, her uncle informed the panchayat that they were also taken aback by her behaviour and claimed she “was haunted by ghosts”.

The report said that her relatives alleged that before varmala, the bride’s amulet was removed which resulted in the unfortunate incident. The bride has since apologised to the groom and his family.