‘Mesmerising sight’: Watch video of boat show in Pune

A video of the boat show held in College of Engineering Pune (COEP) Sunday has surfaced online and the spectacular clip has amazed netizens. The clip begins with the drone footage of the boat show. Captured at night, the boats seem like fluorescent shapes seen from above and are seen crossing one another through the water reflecting their light.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Maharashtra Tourism & Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray attends the 94th Regatta (boat show) organised in College Of Engineering Pune pic.twitter.com/3fuyhiooUU — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2022

Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, who attended the event, noted on Twitter that the boat show was a mesmerising sight and shared photographs as well.

The incredible talent at the 94th COEP Regatta Annual Water Sports Festival in Pune, was a mesmerising sight. Their Vows of Resilience are intertwined with the legacy of this iconic club, inspiring the students to explore a world beyond academics. pic.twitter.com/qzYic9qjBZ — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) April 3, 2022

“The incredible talent at the 94th COEP Regatta Annual Water Sports Festival in Pune was a mesmerising sight. Their Vows of Resilience are intertwined with the legacy of this iconic club, inspiring the students to explore a world beyond academics,” tweeted Thackeray.

He also addressed people who were gathered there and presented the trophy.

“It’s a fantastic event with a mix of sports and grace. You can see excitement after Covid. The riverfront development plan is going ahead, however, there have been concerns about certain environmental issues. We are reviewing that and will be taking the plan ahead soon,” Thackeray was quoted as saying by ANI in a tweet.

The clip left some users nostalgic. “Wow so nice to see regatta after so many years. Once upon a time, I was also a participant,” commented a user.

Remember riding one of those in regatta of 2006. One of the most unstable boats that Kayak is. Awesome times at my alma mater, COEP ❤️ — paresh (@hi_paresh) April 3, 2022

Wow so nice to see regatta after so many years. Once upon a time I was also a participant. — Nitin (@MpscnNitin) April 3, 2022

Wish the drone shots existed back then in our time. The Punt Formation(PF) event looks amazing when viewed by drones. https://t.co/7L7Sth2Vtt — Aniket Sirsath (@aniketsirsath) April 4, 2022

The regatta is the festival organised by students of the College of Engineering Pune annually. Students practise before taking part in the regatta or a series of boat races, which is often a crowd puller, according to the COEP website.