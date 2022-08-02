‘A strong independent biryani’: Video of biryani pots floating in waterlogged street goes viral

Even the slightest of rain can lead to waterlogging in Indian cities. Something similar was witnessed in Hyderabad as heavy showers pummelled the southern city during the ongoing monsoon season.

However, amid the unpleasant sight of flooded streets, a video of floating biryani pots is going viral on Twitter.

The video shows two biryani degs (pots), one stacked atop the other, floating across a waterlogged street. In the background, one can see a restaurant named ‘Adiba Hotel’ and it seems that the pots floated out from the food joint.

Somebody is going to be unhappy for not getting his biryani order.#Hyderabad #HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/OPdXsjSoKs — Ibn Crowley (@IbnFaraybi) July 28, 2022

Hope the owners are checking if Elon Musk is interested in the auto-piloted biryani mechanism — Gauri (@AntiReal123) July 31, 2022

Biryani got more independence than me 🥲🥲 — Maha (@bas_kro_yar) July 30, 2022

Biryani , when hotel’s chef was going to add elaichi in it — Phunny hai (@PhunnyHai) July 30, 2022

This is the lifestyle of common man in India and Pakistan, both the countries spending billions on arms and ammunition are unable to give comfortable and decent infrastructure to their people. — Adeel Nonari (@AdeelNonari) July 31, 2022

That’s the strength in life I want, can get up and go, with the flow🤣 — syma Murtaza (@somizaneb) July 30, 2022

Aatamnirbhar Biryani Be like — Cheema_22 (@GurinderCheema1) July 31, 2022

The Runaway Biryani… — Khawaja (@K_M_Amin) July 30, 2022

The video of the floating biryani pots was shared on social media by a Twitter user who goes by the name Ibn Crowley (@IbnFaraybi). While sharing the 13-second video, the Twitter user wrote: “Somebody is going to be unhappy for not getting his biryani order. #Hyderabad #HyderabadRains.”

The original tweet has so far been viewed over 1.1 million times. While commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote: “Hope the owners are checking if Elon Musk is interested in the auto-piloted biryani mechanism.” While another one remarked, “A strong independent biryani that needs no man.”

Amid humorous takes on the video, some people also pointed out the dire state of infrastructure in India’s cities. Echoing this sentiment, a Twitter user commented: “This is the lifestyle of common man in India and Pakistan, both the countries spending billions on arms and ammunition are unable to give comfortable and decent infrastructure to their people.”