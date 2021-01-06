Video of Bhutan cop politely requesting Indian revellers at border to vacate goes viral

Due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in Bhutan, a seven day nationwide lockdown was announced in the country.

A video of a policeman in Bhutan calmly asking Indian revellers at the Indo-Bhutan border to vacate the area owing to the Himalayan nation being under Covid-19 lockdown has gone viral on social media.

The 2.11 clip, which was shared on Facebook page ‘Gelephu News and Business Forum’, shows the cop speaking in Hindi to the Indians on the other side of the border. “Our Frontliner along the border area has conveyed the message in a peaceful manner to our neighbouring Indian friends who were trying to enter Bhutan,” read the caption of the post.

Watch the video here:

In the video, the policeman can also be seen requesting the Indians politely to put on their facemasks and stay indoors amid the ongoing pandemic. He also asks them to leave quickly since it was about to get dark.

Following a surge in Covid-19 cases in Bhutan, Prime Minister Lotay Tshering announced a seven-day nationwide lockdown starting December 23. The lockdown was further extended into the new year as well in the country, which has so far recorded 734 cases but no fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University data.