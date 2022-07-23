‘Dracula on the move’: Video of bat swarming stuns netizens

Bats are one of the most fascinating mammals in the world. A viral video of the nocturnal creatures flying in a large group has only added to the mystique that surrounds them.

The undated video, recorded from a car, shows a stream of bats flying out from a cave.

Thousands of bats fly towards the sky in one direction and together they appear like a plume of black smoke. The fascinating video was reportedly shot in Cueva de los Murciélagos (meaning the cave of the bats) in Mexico.

Watch this endless river of bats emerging from this cave This is Cueva de los Murciélagos in Mexico pic.twitter.com/JbmbhOdgHc — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) July 22, 2022

This is the exact location in case anyone wants to go there and hang out with the bats https://t.co/OEB2W0P1MF — Carlos Camacho (@CarlosCamachoRa) July 22, 2022

Big caves can contain a million bats. You’d have thought this would make it impossible for bats to find their relatives. But apparently mother bats squeak a unique 3-note signature melody, which their children pick out (somehow) from the other million squeaks, so as to find them — Ben Finn (@optimablog) July 22, 2022

An astonishing sight. No wonder certain respiratory viruses thrive in such large and dense concentrations of mammals. The largest bat roost in the world has about the same number of mammals in it as the largest city in the world: c20 million. https://t.co/Em9l1HIqor — Matt Ridley (@mattwridley) July 23, 2022

While commenting on the video, a Twitter user jokingly wrote, “Something Vampirey just went down in there.” Science writer Matt Ridley also retweeted the video and wrote, “An astonishing sight. No wonder certain respiratory viruses thrive in such large and dense concentrations of mammals. The largest bat roost in the world has about the same number of mammals in it as the largest city in the world: 20 million.”

Most bat species seek shelter in cave colonies during the day. At night, they leave their caves in groups. The act of bats flying together in a mass is called bat swarming.