‘Dracula on the move’: Video of bat swarming stuns netizens

July 23, 2022 6:22:36 pm
Bats are one of the most fascinating mammals in the world. A viral video of the nocturnal creatures flying in a large group has only added to the mystique that surrounds them.
The undated video, recorded from a car, shows a stream of bats flying out from a cave.
Thousands of bats fly towards the sky in one direction and together they appear like a plume of black smoke. The fascinating video was reportedly shot in Cueva de los Murciélagos (meaning the cave of the bats) in Mexico.
The video was shared on Twitter by a popular science account that goes by the username @gunsnrosesgirl3 on July 22, 2022. The video has amassed over 3.2 million views and 73,000 likes.
Watch this endless river of bats emerging from this cave
This is Cueva de los Murciélagos in Mexico pic.twitter.com/JbmbhOdgHc
— Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) July 22, 2022
This is the exact location in case anyone wants to go there and hang out with the bats https://t.co/OEB2W0P1MF
— Carlos Camacho (@CarlosCamachoRa) July 22, 2022
Can you imagine the horrid insect infestation we would have without Bats.
— Alessandro V (@EMF_7) July 22, 2022
They are amazing creatures
— caliga (@caliga3456) July 22, 2022
That’s a lot of bats.
Considering how wonky bats fly, there must be numerous midair collisions and yet none seem to be falling from the sky?
— Nick (@Speeddog830) July 22, 2022
Big caves can contain a million bats. You’d have thought this would make it impossible for bats to find their relatives. But apparently mother bats squeak a unique 3-note signature melody, which their children pick out (somehow) from the other million squeaks, so as to find them
— Ben Finn (@optimablog) July 22, 2022
Dracula on the move https://t.co/4tunqsrUq8
— Gabe ⚔️🧝🏽♂️ (@MXIVulcan) July 23, 2022
An astonishing sight. No wonder certain respiratory viruses thrive in such large and dense concentrations of mammals. The largest bat roost in the world has about the same number of mammals in it as the largest city in the world: c20 million. https://t.co/Em9l1HIqor
— Matt Ridley (@mattwridley) July 23, 2022
I snuck down under that RR bridge and this is what I found. When they UP built the RR bridge the made slits in the concrete. All of the bats were in these cracks when I went down there. Also, the smell of guano was gnarly. pic.twitter.com/1aqVrCi6tK
— Clifford Carpenter (@TheTurfDunedain) July 22, 2022
While commenting on the video, a Twitter user jokingly wrote, “Something Vampirey just went down in there.” Science writer Matt Ridley also retweeted the video and wrote, “An astonishing sight. No wonder certain respiratory viruses thrive in such large and dense concentrations of mammals. The largest bat roost in the world has about the same number of mammals in it as the largest city in the world: 20 million.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Most bat species seek shelter in cave colonies during the day. At night, they leave their caves in groups. The act of bats flying together in a mass is called bat swarming.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messyPremium
How to move WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone
Latest News
‘Dracula on the move’: Video of bat swarming stuns netizens
ExpressBasics: How to move WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone
Why oil-pulling is good for dental hygiene
Vijay Deverakonda’s slippers that impressed Ranveer Singh cost only Rs 199, stylist says ‘I was constantly nervous’
Stepping up: Toronto teacher surprises her class with brand new Nike Air Force shoes
Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind: MPs should always follow Gandhian philosophy
‘I am the underdog’, says UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak
Epic Games won’t ban the use of NFTs in games, says CEO Tim Sweeney
President-elect Droupadi Murmu’s election is ‘historic’: Amit Shah
Can go where you ‘get more respect’, SP to Shivpal, Rajbhar after they support Murmu
ODIs are ‘just a drag now,’ the format is ‘kind of dying’: Wasim Akram
Newsmakers of the Week | Bengal minister and Mamata aide, Oppn’s V-P pick, UP MoS