Saturday, July 23, 2022

‘Dracula on the move’: Video of bat swarming stuns netizens

The viral video that shows a swarm of bats flying together was reportedly shot in Cueva de los Murciélagos in Mexico.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 23, 2022 6:22:36 pm
Bat Cave Cueva de los Murciélagos in Mexico, bat swarming mexico, bat swarming viral video, Millions of bats fly together in Mexico, Indian expressThe act of bats flying together in a mass is called bat swarming.

Bats are one of the most fascinating mammals in the world. A viral video of the nocturnal creatures flying in a large group has only added to the mystique that surrounds them.

The undated video, recorded from a car, shows a stream of bats flying out from a cave.

Thousands of bats fly towards the sky in one direction and together they appear like a plume of black smoke. The fascinating video was reportedly shot in Cueva de los Murciélagos (meaning the cave of the bats) in Mexico.

The video was shared on Twitter by a popular science account that goes by the username @gunsnrosesgirl3 on July 22, 2022. The video has amassed over 3.2 million views and 73,000 likes.

While commenting on the video, a Twitter user jokingly wrote, “Something Vampirey just went down in there.” Science writer Matt Ridley also retweeted the video and wrote, “An astonishing sight. No wonder certain respiratory viruses thrive in such large and dense concentrations of mammals. The largest bat roost in the world has about the same number of mammals in it as the largest city in the world: 20 million.”

Most bat species seek shelter in cave colonies during the day. At night, they leave their caves in groups. The act of bats flying together in a mass is called bat swarming.

