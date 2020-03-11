Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
‘Go back, Coronavirus go back’: Assam students’ slogan has people in splits

While some claimed the slogans seemed to be inspired by those used during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests, many thought it didn't beat the Maharashtra MP's 'go corona, corona go' slogan or the "corona bhaag ja" song.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 11, 2020 7:24:38 pm
coronavirus, coronavirus india, go corona, coronavirus go back videos, coronavirus indian funny videos, indian express, viral news, india coronavirus cases, The students returning from a football match were seen chanting the sarcastic slogans asking the virus to go back. (Source: Mrinal Talukdar/ Twitter)

After minister Ramadas Athawale came up with a ‘go corona, corona go’ slogan, now a clip of a group of youngsters shouting slogans against the coronavirus in Assam has gone viral.

Like participants in a protest march, the group of youngsters, who seem to be a team of footballers covered in mud, shouted slogans against the virus.

Reportedly shot during Holi, the youngsters are from Assam and reportedly came up with the video just for fun:

While some claimed the slogans seemed to be inspired by those used during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests, many thought this can’t top the Maharashtra MP’s slogans or the “corona bhaag ja” song.

#GoCorona also trended on Twitter, and people came up with other ways people are trying to beat the virus:

On Wednesday, two positive cases were confirmed in Delhi and Rajasthan taking the total number of infections reported in the country to 60. The state health officials, however, put the figures at 63. The number of cases in the country jumped after positive cases were reported from Karnataka, Kerala, and Maharashtra. (Track all the latest developments on coronavirus outbreak in real-time)

