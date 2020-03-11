‘Go back, Coronavirus go back’: Assam students’ slogan has people in splits

The students returning from a football match were seen chanting the sarcastic slogans asking the virus to go back. (Source: Mrinal Talukdar/ Twitter) The students returning from a football match were seen chanting the sarcastic slogans asking the virus to go back. (Source: Mrinal Talukdar/ Twitter)

After minister Ramadas Athawale came up with a ‘go corona, corona go’ slogan, now a clip of a group of youngsters shouting slogans against the coronavirus in Assam has gone viral.

Like participants in a protest march, the group of youngsters, who seem to be a team of footballers covered in mud, shouted slogans against the virus.

Reportedly shot during Holi, the youngsters are from Assam and reportedly came up with the video just for fun:

#coronavirusindia The first mass protest against Coronavirus. Where else – Assam, home of all protest. pic.twitter.com/JgSEvYVhut — Mrinal Talukdar (@mrinaltalukdar8) March 10, 2020

While some claimed the slogans seemed to be inspired by those used during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests, many thought this can’t top the Maharashtra MP’s slogans or the “corona bhaag ja” song.

Yes, that was harmless fun, though can be seen as an effect of too many agitations, but this one here is serious protest led by a practising politician 😂: https://t.co/5EOby2DVAa — Utpal Borpujari (@UtpalBorpujari) March 10, 2020

Looking at their faces it seems like a satire protest. Maybe it can be a clip for a satirical axomiyagiri? — A/Prof (Dr) Sanjib Goswami 💯🔙🇮🇳🇦🇺 (@DrSanjivG) March 10, 2020

This is epic…😂😂😂😂 — Gaurav Agarwala (@gaurav4agarwal) March 10, 2020

#GoCorona also trended on Twitter, and people came up with other ways people are trying to beat the virus:

Corona viruse disappointed😣 After watching holi celebration in India Le Corona viruse: teri galion main na rakhenge kadam aj ke baad🤣🤣😜#GoCorona — Avinash_🇮🇳 (@AvinashRoy__) March 11, 2020

On Wednesday, two positive cases were confirmed in Delhi and Rajasthan taking the total number of infections reported in the country to 60. The state health officials, however, put the figures at 63. The number of cases in the country jumped after positive cases were reported from Karnataka, Kerala, and Maharashtra. (Track all the latest developments on coronavirus outbreak in real-time)

