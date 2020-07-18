scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 18, 2020
COVID19

Video of an exhausted rhino resting on highway in Assam goes viral, netizens laud authorities guarding it

The rhino, estimated to be about 30-35 years old, was trying to flee the inundated park to take refuge in the safer, higher ground of the Karbi Anglong Hills. It later moved on its own away from the road and took refuge on the peripheral forest area.

Published: July 18, 2020 8:12:56 pm
The forest staff and police were seen at the site making sure the animal is safe and allowing vehicles to pass very slowly without disturbing the rhino. (Source: @kaziranga_/ Twitter)

Video of a rhinoceros resting on the National Highway-37 that cuts across the periphery of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR), 85 per cent of which is currently flooded, is going viral on social media. The video also shows forest staff and police standing guard and carefully allowing vehicular traffic to pass the area without disturbing the exhausted animal.

The rhino, estimated to be about 30-35 years old, has stepped out of the inundated park to take refuge in the safer, higher ground of the Karbi Anglong Hills. It’s not just this rhino alone, every year, during the deluge, thousands of animals move towards the Karbi Anglong hills navigating the bustling NH-37.

 

“The rhino strayed out of the Bandar Dhubi area at the Bagori range around 8.30 pm last night,” said P Sivakumar, Director, KNPTR. “Forest department staff, administration and police of the Nagaon district have been on guard, trying to regulate traffic,” he added.

As the rhino took rest, trucks and cars made their way across the highway, slowing down as they approached the animal. Towards Saturday afternoon, the rhino moved away on its own from the road and took refuge on the peripheral forest area near the road — on the Karbi Anglong side in the the Kanchanjuri corridor. “It resting there, grazing at times,” said Sivakumar, “But it may come back on the road again at night — we are constantly monitoring the situation.”

Assam is in the grip of a devastating flood. More than 75 people have died, and nearly 40 lakh affected. In Kaziranga, the flood season sees the forest department, NGOs and villages involved in tough rescue operations round-the-clock. “Our aim is to safely guide it back to the park. Right now it seems to be doing okay,” said Sivakumar.

Many commenting on the video said they felt bad for the animal affected by the floods and urged that mitigation measures must be adopted soon. Others lauded the staff for not disturbing or interfering with the animal and allowing it to step aside voluntarily.

So far, 125 animals have been rescued and 86 have died, including rhinos, deer and wild boar, in the sixth worst flood since 1988. Yet, the annual deluge is considered essential for the survival of the UNESCO World Heritage Site.’

[With inputs from Tora Agarwala in Assam]

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 18: Latest News

Advertisement