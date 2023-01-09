scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

This video of an electronics store manager is a lesson in kindness

The now-viral video also raises questions about the state of vulnerable children in India.

electronics store manager allows homeless kids to select TV show, viral kindness videos, TV store employee street kids, acts of kindness, homeless kids in India, indian expressThe video has had more than 5.7 lakh views since it was posted on January 7.
This video of an electronics store manager is a lesson in kindness
The shiny screens of big televisions at glass-panelled stores often attract children who are left to fend for themselves on the streets. While many store owners shoo them away or ignore their presence, a little consideration towards these kids can make the world a better place.

Now, a video of a kind store in-charge is going viral. In the video, the store employee is seen communicating with two children sitting outside the store and looking at a large TV screen. It appears that he lets them pick what they want to watch on YouTube before settling on a cartoon and starting it.

This undated video was posted online by a Twitter user named Gautam Trivedi (@KaptanHindustan). Trivedi wrote, “Store incharge let’s homeless street kids choose what to watch on the display TV every evening.”

This video has had more than 5.7 lakh views since it was posted on January 7. In the comments, many people appreciated the employee’s gesture. A few people also raised questions about the vulnerable state of underprivileged children in the country.

Commenting on the post, a Twitter user wrote, “While this is nice, homeless kids as young as that is a big issue … we have failed govt mechanisms… why should such young ones be homeless ? Or in that state”.

People also asked for the store’s address so that they could show their appreciation for the unnamed employee. Echoing this view, a Twitter user wrote, “Always support such business. Important to spread the notion that goodwill does bring business and revenue.”

