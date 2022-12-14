This video of a woman playing hide and seek with her dog is the cutest thing on the internet

Dogs are easily some of the most playful animals one can have as pets. Now, a video of a dog playing hide and seek with its owner is going viral.

The undated video was posted online by Harsh Goenka, Chairman, RPG Enterprises. The video shows a woman hiding behind a door and the next second, a dog with a ball in its mouth, enters the room. It appears that the canine is looking for the woman.

The dog takes a round of the room and then goes out to inspect other parts of the house. It repeats this search routine before spotting the woman hiding behind the door. The video concluded with the dog excitedly approaching the woman.

The cutest game of hide and seek… pic.twitter.com/SZCo1pIac3 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) December 13, 2022

While sharing this 25-second clip, Goenka wrote, ‘The cutest game of hide and seek…”. This clip, posted Monday, has over 27,000 likes. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Playing this game with my fur baby makes me feel like a child once again !! Cuteness overloaded :)”. However, another person made an interesting observation and remarked, “What’s wrong with the dog’s sense of smell? She aught to have been spotted instantly..”.

This is not the only video of a dog going viral because of its cute playful antics. In April 2020, a dog named Kiara went viral after the Norwegian beach volleyball team shared a video that showed the dog indulging in a game of volleyball and not missing even one pass.