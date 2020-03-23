‘Innovation at its best’: Video of a very innovative #ThaliBajao goes viral

The video shows a very modern take on Thali bajana where the spoon used to bang the plate is attached to a motor and is then kept near a steel plate. The video shows a very modern take on Thali bajana where the spoon used to bang the plate is attached to a motor and is then kept near a steel plate.

As part of the national Janata Curfew, a voluntary lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also appealed to people to applaud those working in various services in this difficult time. There were plenty of videos of enthusiastic participants, there were plenty of cases where people completely misunderstood the gesture, and then there is this video of “the most innovative thali bajana”.

Twitter user Anu Sehgal shared a video of this unique innovation in which a spoon is attached in place of the blade of a fan and bangs a steel plate multiple times when switched on.

Watch the video here:

The most innovative “thali bajana” award goes to this guy!! Modi ji shd meet him 😂😱 pic.twitter.com/S3BWCsBdDF — anu sehgal (@anusehgal) March 22, 2020

The video has so far garnered over 10,000 likes and over 400 retweets. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Innovation at its best — Hollywood Hunk (@TigerAHeart) March 22, 2020

That’s jugad and innovation at the same time. — Akash Mishra. (@switchhitx) March 22, 2020

What is that noise making machine? — Patrick W (@Rodgerdodger21) March 22, 2020

Make in India success story 😂😂 — Chronology Samajhiye.. (@viar_hr) March 22, 2020

Yaar 😂 Nobel prize worthy 😂 — Abbas Haider (@abbas_haiderr) March 22, 2020

The number of Covid-19 cases in India rose to 415 on Monday. There is a lockdown in 75 districts in 22 states and Union Territories, with Punjab imposing a curfew to prevent people from moving around. All passenger trains, inter-state buses and metro services across the country have been suspended till March 31. All domestic flights in the country will halt at midnight March 23.

The global death toll due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crossed 14,500, with more than 3 lakh people infected.

