‘In sickness and health’: Video of Rajasthan couple’s wedding in PPE kits outside COVID centre goes viral

After the bride tested positive they organised the wedding outside the COVID centre.

Traditional wedding finery gave way to hazmat suits and masks after the bride tested positive for Covid-19 in a village in Rajasthan. Now, a video of the bride and groom exchanging vows in PPE is going viral.

Both the families had made all the arrangements of the wedding, but the plans went up for a toss after the bride’s results came back positive just hours before the ceremony. At Kelwara Covid Centre in Bara, Shahbad, about 430 km from state capital Jaipur, the couple tied the knot following all COVID protocol, with even the pandit officiating the ceremony in a hazmat suit, ANI reported. The groom’s fusion wear included a traditional turban over the PPE suit along with gloves.

#WATCH Rajasthan: A couple gets married at Kelwara Covid Centre in Bara, Shahbad wearing PPE kits as bride’s #COVID19 report came positive on the wedding day. The marriage ceremony was conducted following the govt’s Covid protocols. pic.twitter.com/6cSPrJzWjR — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2020

According to a Reuters report, the bride had been admitted to the centre, where patients are kept under watch, after she and a family member tested positive, health official Rajendra Meena said.

“We consulted with the families and they agreed to get married in the quarantine centre without any elaborate rituals,” he said. Afterwards, both bride and groom were placed in isolation at the centre, the report added.

Soon the video went viral evoking all kinds of reactions online. While some wondered why couldn’t they wait, others thought they stuck to their vows of ‘in sickness and health”, lauding the pair.

Hats off to their committment 😀..

Wondering what’s the hurry 🤔? https://t.co/VxHllZ9Ilc — Sanjeev Ranjan (@sranjan_07) December 7, 2020

2020 has made everything weird look normal .. https://t.co/XaUNOEfbsS — Rajesh (@Guyintheskyy) December 7, 2020

Sorry to joke about someone’s health…but i hope this doesn’t inspire soap opera makers to come up with a script for a serial, in which two brides get swapped as both test positive on the same day and were in PPE suits….or something more inane than that!! https://t.co/NObDphQ81Y — Sepiamniac🇮🇳 (@jananisampath) December 6, 2020

What a positive start to married life!! https://t.co/p6J1U0SlZF — Hussain (@__orthopod) December 6, 2020

PPE, Patni Aur Woh — Pranav Sapra (@pranavsapra) December 7, 2020

Kids marry in hall Adults marry in temple Legends marry in COVID Centre — Shreyas Shenvi Ambe (@Am_Shrey01) December 6, 2020

Dulha To PPE Kit : pic.twitter.com/7mjJqrZ8Ik — Candy Cough🌈 (@kya_kroge_) December 6, 2020

Corona Be Like: Ohh Bhai Maro Mujhe Maro 😂 pic.twitter.com/aTSVXhwy7R — Happy Kukreja (@HappyKukreja3) December 6, 2020

