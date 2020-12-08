scorecardresearch
Tuesday, December 08, 2020
‘In sickness and health’: Video of Rajasthan couple’s wedding in PPE kits outside COVID centre goes viral

While the groom's fusion wear included a traditional turban over the PPE suit along with gloves, and the bride is seen donning a face shield and gloves while sitting through the rituals -- both donning garlands for the ceremony at a makeshift mandap in the hospital premise.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 8, 2020 12:33:49 pm
After the bride tested positive they organised the wedding outside the COVID centre.

Traditional wedding finery gave way to hazmat suits and masks after the bride tested positive for Covid-19 in a village in Rajasthan. Now, a video of the bride and groom exchanging vows in PPE is going viral.

Both the families had made all the arrangements of the wedding, but the plans went up for a toss after the bride’s results came back positive just hours before the ceremony. At Kelwara Covid Centre in Bara, Shahbad, about 430 km from state capital Jaipur, the couple tied the knot following all COVID protocol, with even the pandit officiating the ceremony in a hazmat suit, ANI reported. The groom’s fusion wear included a traditional turban over the PPE suit along with gloves.

According to a Reuters report, the bride had been admitted to the centre, where patients are kept under watch, after she and a family member tested positive, health official Rajendra Meena said.

“We consulted with the families and they agreed to get married in the quarantine centre without any elaborate rituals,” he said. Afterwards, both bride and groom were placed in isolation at the centre, the report added.

Soon the video went viral evoking all kinds of reactions online. While some wondered why couldn’t they wait, others thought they stuck to their vows of ‘in sickness and health”, lauding the pair.

