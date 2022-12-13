This video of a monkey helping deers, is a lesson in co-existence

Some of the best lessons in kindness and compassion come from the unlikeliest of places. Now, a video of a monkey helping a pair of deers graze tree leaves is inspiring netizens to see the values of co-existence.

The undated video was posted online by Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on Monday. In the video, one can see a monkey pushing a tree branch downwards so that a pair of deer can graze its leaves. It appears that the video has been shot in a park that is also frequented by humans because one can spot cyclists in the background. The animals and humans are both unmindful of each other’s presence.

While sharing this video, Nanda wrote, “Friendship of Monkey & deer in Forest is well documented. Here is one outside it. Helping the dear deer to feed.”

This video has over 50,000 views so far. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Human beings should learn from the animals about the art of helping the human happily. Distribution and sharing with each other be ensured by all irrespective of the religion, race, etc. Thank you so much Mr Nanda.”

In October, a similar video emerged from the IIT Madras campus in which a monkey was seen sitting on a spotted deer and wandering through the campus. The duo seemed comfortable with each other as the deer kept looking for grazing grass while the monkey appeared to be simply enjoying the ride.