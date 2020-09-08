‘Survival of the fittest’: Video of fierce fight between mongoose and snake goes viral

In the 44 second video, the reptile can be seen retaliating to the attack before being dragged away by the mongoose.

A video of an intense fight between a mongoose and a snake has gone viral on social media, leaving many shocked. The video, which was tweeted by IFS officer Praveen Angusamy, shows the mongoose jumping on to an unsuspecting snake resting on a tree and catching hold of it.

The viral clip was originally posted by the Twitter handle of the DCF West Nashik along with a caption that read, “The smaller the creature, the bolder its spirit. Survival of the Fittest.” In the 44 second video, the reptile can be seen retaliating before eventually being dragged away by the mongoose.

Watch the video here:

However, this is not the first time a confrontation between the two animals have been captured on camera. Earlier this year, a video of a fight between a mongoose and cobra had also gone viral.

