Now, video of little girl singing ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ goes viral

Time and again, videos of children attempting viral challenges and trends have been a hit on social media with netizens asking for more. And now, an adorable clip of a little girl singing ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ has won hearts.

The clip was shared by the girl’s mother Liza Anne Nimalachandra on her Instagram account along with the caption, “Alaia Ceylon’s cover version of “Manike Mage Hithe” by @yohanimusic. Alaia is a huge fan of Yohani, probably one of the youngest too.”

Watch the video here:

In the short clip, the girl is seen clutching two stuffed toys and singing along as the popular song is played in the background. What has made the video even more adorable is the little one’s expressions and attempts to get the lyrics right.

Earlier this September, desi fans had been gripped by the peppy beats and the soothing voice of Lankan singer-rapper Yohani, whose cover of the song was widely circulated on social media. However, not many know that the original song was produced in 2020 by Chamath Sangeeth. Wondering what the original one sounds like? Check out the video here: