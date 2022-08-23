Watch: This video of a group dancing to Kala Chashma in Peppa Pip costumes has netizens entertained

It is often an odd combination of things that make interesting content. Recently, a video that shows a group of dancers dressed in Peppa Pig costumes while dancing to Bollywood hit Kala Chashma proves to be the exactly the same.
The undated video of the dance routine was first posted on TikTok by user @jassi_nz. Since then, it has been widely reproduced on other social media platforms.
On Sunday, the video was posted on Twitter by user kav (@Kav_Kaushik). As of Tuesday, the video gathered over one lakh likes.
truly hope this is the crab evolution pipeline of memes. all algorithms finally converge to a peppa pig bollywood dance troupe pic.twitter.com/H3GJAtVoJ6
— kav (@Kav_Kaushik) August 21, 2022
They all killed it! Well rehearsed
— Amoolya (@nefertitillated) August 22, 2022
peppa my queen of swag
— s. (@GraceVictoriaCo) August 22, 2022
That’s so cool😂
— hana (@bangamyy) August 23, 2022
just trying to imagine wtf is going through those little blonde childrens heads in the front row
— kav (@Kav_Kaushik) August 21, 2022
The sync. The choreo. Everything is 🤌
And somehow so much better than the lehenga sherwani sharmane wale steps kinda garbage we see in regular desi weddings lmao https://t.co/wjFleuaqHx
— damini’s home (@pijneendisco) August 23, 2022
The Peppa Pig Bollywood crossover TikTok content you didn’t know you needed. https://t.co/exBfV4yc3r
— Jean Burke-Spraker (@jburkespraker) August 23, 2022
Early morning, open twitter, see this.
I’ve done nothing else but re-watch it. Till 10 minutes ago, if someone had said, “hey, you’ll be looping on a bunch of Peppa Pigs dancing to Kala Chashma”, I would have asked them to pass whatever they were smoking. https://t.co/Xi8005jHjK
— Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) August 23, 2022
Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “The sync. The choreo. Everything is 🤌 And somehow so much better than the lehenga sherwani sharmane wale steps kinda garbage we see in regular desi weddings lmao”.
Another person wrote, “Early morning, open twitter, see this. I’ve done nothing else but re-watch it. Till 10 minutes ago, if someone had said, “hey, you’ll be looping on a bunch of Peppa Pigs dancing to Kala Chashma”, I would have asked them to pass whatever they were smoking.”
A person remarked at the uniqueness of the video and wrote, “The Peppa Pig Bollywood crossover TikTok content you didn’t know you needed.”
Earlier this month, a similar video that showed a man who was dressed in a Spiderman costume and dancing along with a group of folk dancers on Santhali music had gone viral.
