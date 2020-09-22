Chocolate samosa pav: The latest food going viral is getting mixed reviews from netizens

According to the eatery, the crispy samosas are filled with gooey chocolate fudge, designed to melt in your mouth. (Source: @flavoursomes_, @foodie_on_enfield/ Instagram)

As fusion dishes take the culinary world by storm, a few turn out to be great hits while most of them are misses. Now, a chocolate version of our desi samosa is earning mixed reviews as its video goes viral.

Samosa, vadapav and chocolate sauce are all things most foodies are fond of, but have you tried all things together in a single dish? This is what a popular fusion vadapav franchise, Jugaadi Adda, has done as it whipped up the snack dessert, and many people are now sure how they feel about it.

In a Reel video going viral on Instagram by food blogger @foodie_on_enfield, kitchen staff are seen spreading chocolate sauce on pav bread and placing a samosa as filling instead of a vada. And to make it more chocolatey, it’s topped with white cream and more of chocolate syrup.

For those wondering what’s inside, here’s a closer look. According to the eatery, the crispy samosas are filled with gooey chocolate fudge, designed to melt in your mouth as “when fried the hot samosa oozes chocolate”.

“The after taste is exactly like a American donut,” talking about the taste, the spokesperson for the food joint told indianexpress.com.

The dish featured in the video is from a restaurant in Surat, Gujarat. The franchise has branches in many place in Mumbai and Karnataka as well. For those who want to try, while the chocolate samosa is priced at Rs 35, one has to Rs 40 to try the sweet pav dish.

Some people on social media are claiming the dish to be “droolworthy”, others are calling it blasphemous. Many opined that it’s at least worth trying once while the reserved their verdict until they tried it.

“The response by our customers is outstanding, people are loving it all over and it is the favourite item of kids from the Jugaadi Adda Menu,” the company said about customers who tried it.

Also, this is also not the only sweet variation of samosa that went viral this year. Earlier in May, someone made an Oreo ice-cream samosa and netizens weren’t too happy.

Not long ago, Bengaluru vendor’s ice-cream filled-dosa and chocolate-coated fried chicken dish had left many baffled online.

