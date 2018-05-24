VIDEO: Kiren Rijiju, Piyush Goyal, Dr Harsh Vardhan take up Rajyavardhan Rathore’s #FitnessChallenge

Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
After Rajyavardhan Rathore kickstarted the #fitnesschallenge drive on Twitter, ministers like Kiren Rijiju, Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Piyush Goyal, Dr Harsh Vardhan, among others, too joined in, in the effort to spread awareness about staying healthy and fit.

Published: May 24, 2018
fitness challenge, rajyavardhan rathore fitness challenge, rathore fitness challenge virat Kohli Hrithik Roshan, Narendra Modi fitness challenge, Virat Kohli Narendra Modi fitness challenge, Ministers who took the fitness challenge, Indian express,Indian express News Have you accepted Rajyavardhan Rathore’s fitness challenge yet? (Source: Twitter)

Union Sports Minister and Olympian Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore’s #fitnesschallenge to Virat Kohli, Hrithik Roshan and Saina Nehwal seems to have got the ball rolling on the Internet. The former professional shooter posted a video of him doing push-ups, in order to weave the importance of staying fit into the lifestyle of India’s youth. While Kohli, Roshan and Nehwal promptly took up the minister’s challenge and further nominated others to keep the chain of awareness going, other ministers too took up the challenge without hesitation.

ALSO READ | Video: Hrithik Roshan accepts Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore’s #fitnesschallenge; cycles to work

Among them are Kiren Rijiju (Union Minister of State for Home Affairs), Piyush Goyal (Minister of Railways, Coal and finance), Dr Harsh Vardhan (Ministry of Science & Technology, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Ministry of Earth Sciences), Yashodhara Raje Scindia (Minister for Commerce, Industries and Employment), Jayant Sinha (Minister of State for Civil Aviation), as well as other legislators.

This is Rathore’s video.

Here are the videos of other ministers who joined in.

Did you take the fitness challenge too? Share your videos with us in the comment section below.

