Kiren Rijiju’s daughter had the best reply to convince her busy father to attend a school function

Balancing work and family can be pretty tough for any parent, but it gets a little tougher when you are a Union Minister. But what do you do when your child begs for you to attend a school function? Minister of State for Home Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, was faced with the same problem recently when his daughter pleaded with him to attend a programme at school and had a unique answer to convince him.

The Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal Pradesh recently shared a photo on Twitter saying, “Finally, for the first time I could manage a little moment to attend my daughter’s ‘Grandparents Day’ in her school in the absence of any of her grandparents.” He said his daughter was “too excited” to have her father accompany her.

As the photo garnered a lot of attention, he also shared a video to let everyone know how his daughter had convinced him to go for the function. In the video, his daughter starts with a complaint about how it’s always her mother who sees her dance performances, and never him.

“Mama always comes to my school, sees the performance… But you never ever come to my school. How can that be, papa?” she says.

When Rijiju tried to explain to her that he had a busy schedule, she replied, “You have office but just say to your boss that I have to come to my daughter’s school. Then your boss can forgive you.”

Twitterati loved her replies and said no one could turn down such a sweet request. While many suggested the minister should spend more time with his daughter, others started tagging his ‘boss’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to grant him a day off!

