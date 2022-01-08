scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 08, 2022
‘Unshakeable spirit’: Netizens salute resilience of jawan serving in harsh conditions

Sharing the clip with a quote from Rudyard Kipling's "For All We Have And Are" poem, the official Twitter handle of the Army highlighted the jawan's resilience.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 8, 2022 2:10:38 pm
The video shared by PRO Udhampur has gone viral across social media sites.

As fresh snowfall was seen in various parts of north India in the last few days, netizens could stop gushing about beautiful landscapes. However, highlighting the difficulties of working at such high-altitude areas in deep winters, a video shared by the Armed Forces is earning respect online.

As sub-zero temperatures were recorded in various parts of Kashmir, the Ministry of Defence shared a small video to show how an Indian Army personnel stood his ground despite chilly winds and heavy snowfall. The short clip shared by PRO Udhampur showed the soldier standing in knee-deep snow, with an unwavering zeal.

Quoting the “For All We Have And Are” by Rudyard Kipling, the official Twitter handle of the force highlighted the jawan’s resilience.

The force also shared another video showing a wider view of the snow-covered slopes where the jawans are serving, braving extreme cold. “Compare this with your early morning walk in the park!” they tweeted sharing a clip showing personnel on a patrol wading through tough terrain covered in snow.

As the clips went viral, it started a conversation online, with many not only appreciating their sacrifices and efforts but also calling them real-life superheroes. However, it was one answer by veteran soldier, Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon, that stole the show.

Praising the jawan, KJS Dhillon said: “Lots of Respect… Every Indian pays, Sir”.

As snowfall continues, and armed forces continue to work despite all hard working conditions, here what netizens had to say.

