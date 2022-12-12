scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

#MondayMotivation: Anand Mahindra tweets video involving fake plane to talk about problems

It appears that the video was taken at the compound of a government school.

Often at the start of each week, business magnate Anand Mahindra tries to motivate his 10.1 million followers with some inspirational messages.

So this Monday, he shared a video that shows an aeroplane about to crash. However, it turns out that it was just a toy plane that looked real because of the way the video was shot. In the undated video, it appears that it was shot at the compound of a government school.

While sharing the deceptive video, Mahindra wrote, “This fooled me till the very end. The moral? We make our problems & fears larger than they really are. The solutions are always within our grasp. Don’t make your week appear more worrisome than it needs to be. #MondayMotivation.”

Mahindra’s video has over 1.7 lakh likes and over 10,000 comments. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Exactly. Every problem can be solved if it is taken cooly. But we exaggerate and make more complicated. Well said. Thanks’.

Another person said, “Awesome n inspiring…Our fear exaggerates the problems than they are but they are smaller when we face or deal with them…Like rear view mirror of vehicles…objects appear larger than they are..”.

In November, Mahindra shared a similar Monday motivation post in which he tweeted a video that captured an aerial view of the Alps recorded from an eagle’s flight. As he shared the video, he talked about focusing on the importance of seeing the bigger picture, instead of getting overwhelmed by small stressors.

