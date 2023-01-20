scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Advertisement

Netizens melt at this video of a dog resting inside a backpack on a train

It appears that the viral video was taken on a Mumbai local train.

dog resting inside a backpack in a train, dog in a bag, viral dog videos, cute wholesome dog videos, are pets allowed in trains, indian expressAccording to the Indian Railways website, a pet dog is also permitted to travel with the passenger in AC first class and first class compartments after the full coupe is booked by the passenger.
Listen to this article
Netizens melt at this video of a dog resting inside a backpack on a train
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Travelling in a local train with pets does not sound like a particularly good plan. Now a video showing a young man travelling in a train comfortably with a dog in his backpack is going viral.

The undated video shows a man dozing with a backpack on his lap. A dog, which looks like a Labrador retriever, is seen peeking out of the backpack. The dog appears to be quite comfortable with the surroundings and at one point even dozes off.

ALSO READ |Watch: Heartwarming video shows people letting a dog rest in a crowded train

This clip was posted on Instagram by a pet-centric account named Pet Town (@pettownindia). So far this clip has gathered over 3.4 million likes, since it was posted on January 6.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pet Town (@pettownindia)

Commenting on the video, an Instagram user wrote, “Awwww😍 😍 ❤️ ❤️ His innocent eyes..🥺 ” Another user remarked, “I hope they both have very happy life”.

In February 2021, a video of a dog travelling in Mumbai local train and then carefully alighting in an unhurried manner went viral. The video was captured as the train arrived at the Kalva station.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why tanks are tripping up the West
Why tanks are tripping up the West
‘Only micro, small and medium enterprises that can generate jobs will ena...
‘Only micro, small and medium enterprises that can generate jobs will ena...
‘If you leave toxic workplaces, they’ll eventually die out’: Ankur ...
‘If you leave toxic workplaces, they’ll eventually die out’: Ankur ...
Food trends in 2023 that point to a promising future
Food trends in 2023 that point to a promising future

According to the Indian Railways website, a pet dog is permitted to travel with a passenger in the AC first class and first class compartments only if he or she books the full coupe. Pets are not allowed in the AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, AC chair car, sleeper class and second class compartments.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-01-2023 at 14:43 IST
Next Story

ISRO espionage case: Kerala HC grants anticipatory bail to 5 accused, including former Kerala, Gujarat DGPs

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close