Netizens melt at this video of a dog resting inside a backpack on a train

Travelling in a local train with pets does not sound like a particularly good plan. Now a video showing a young man travelling in a train comfortably with a dog in his backpack is going viral.

The undated video shows a man dozing with a backpack on his lap. A dog, which looks like a Labrador retriever, is seen peeking out of the backpack. The dog appears to be quite comfortable with the surroundings and at one point even dozes off.

ALSO READ | Watch: Heartwarming video shows people letting a dog rest in a crowded train

This clip was posted on Instagram by a pet-centric account named Pet Town (@pettownindia). So far this clip has gathered over 3.4 million likes, since it was posted on January 6.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pet Town (@pettownindia)

Commenting on the video, an Instagram user wrote, “Awwww😍 😍 ❤️ ❤️ His innocent eyes..🥺 ” Another user remarked, “I hope they both have very happy life”.

In February 2021, a video of a dog travelling in Mumbai local train and then carefully alighting in an unhurried manner went viral. The video was captured as the train arrived at the Kalva station.

According to the Indian Railways website, a pet dog is permitted to travel with a passenger in the AC first class and first class compartments only if he or she books the full coupe. Pets are not allowed in the AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, AC chair car, sleeper class and second class compartments.