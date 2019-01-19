Video: Diljit Dosanjh’s revenge on egg beating Kylie Jenner’s Instagram record has people in splits!

Toggle Menu
Diljit Dosanjh, among Kylie's biggest fans, has posted a hilarious video that has gone viral and clocked over one million views on Instagram alone. Watch it here!

Diljit Dosanjh’s revenge video has left people in splits. (Source: Diljit Dosanjh, Kylie Jenner/ Instagram)

A humble egg emerged as the most-liked photo on Instagram, shattering a record held by fashionista Kylie Jenner. The achievement was celebrated and cheered by many online as it came as a relief from top posts from celebrities. However, it surely sent Kylie and her fans in a tizzy and they took to social media to crash it. Now, joining the list is Kylie’s ‘biggest’ desi fan — Diljit Dosanjh.

Taking to Instagram, Dosanjh posted a revenge video on the egg by breaking it and making a scramble out of it. The actor-singer, who has a crush on the 23-year-old glamour queen, asked her to remain “tension free” and continue posting pics while cracking the egg open into a pan.

The hilarious video has now gone viral and clocked over one million views on Instagram alone.

The viral egg picture which beat Kylie’s record — her photo with daughter Stormy had clocked 18 million likes — has garnered over 48 million likes, at the time of writing this. Kylie herself took a jibe at the feat by sharing a video of smashing an egg on a road. But clearly, it’s Dosanjh revenge video that is winning hearts online, leaving most in splits.

