Video: Diljit Dosanjh’s revenge on egg beating Kylie Jenner’s Instagram record has people in splits!

A humble egg emerged as the most-liked photo on Instagram, shattering a record held by fashionista Kylie Jenner. The achievement was celebrated and cheered by many online as it came as a relief from top posts from celebrities. However, it surely sent Kylie and her fans in a tizzy and they took to social media to crash it. Now, joining the list is Kylie’s ‘biggest’ desi fan — Diljit Dosanjh.

Taking to Instagram, Dosanjh posted a revenge video on the egg by breaking it and making a scramble out of it. The actor-singer, who has a crush on the 23-year-old glamour queen, asked her to remain “tension free” and continue posting pics while cracking the egg open into a pan.

The hilarious video has now gone viral and clocked over one million views on Instagram alone.

The viral egg picture which beat Kylie’s record — her photo with daughter Stormy had clocked 18 million likes — has garnered over 48 million likes, at the time of writing this. Kylie herself took a jibe at the feat by sharing a video of smashing an egg on a road. But clearly, it’s Dosanjh revenge video that is winning hearts online, leaving most in splits.

The perfect revenge didnt exist…until.. — Anuj Anand (@anujanand_0024) January 18, 2019

the hero we didn’t need https://t.co/x8V4Ii9zsM — Sundus (@SundusSays) January 17, 2019

If this is not true love, then I don’t know what is 😂 @diljitdosanjh — Vishesh Dhawan (@DrVisheshDhawan) January 17, 2019