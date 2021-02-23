scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Why Chacha, the chaat vendor from Baghpat, has become the new meme star

According to the police, the fight occurred between two group of chaat vendors in Baraut area of Baghpat. Later, eight men were arrested in the case.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 23, 2021 3:13:17 pm
baghpat brawl, baghpat chaat vendors fight, up shopkeeper fight video, chacha memes, baghpat chaat fight video spoofs, up news, viral news, indian expressThe clip showed the two sides attacking each other with sticks, pipes and rods in broad daylight.

‘Chacha’ is the new star of Indian social media trends, with his cutout now getting the Bernie Sanders treatment, morphed on anything and everything. The Chacha is a chaat seller named Harinder from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, one of the protagonists in an epic street fight the video of which went viral this week.

In the video a group of men took on each other with sticks and rods as passersby watched in disbelieve. The footage, which many said looked like ‘straight out of a 90s film’, captured the imagination of the entire country, even as Harinder got a little bit more attention because of his unique hairstyle.

According to the police, the fight over customers occurred between two groups of chaat vendors in Baraut area of Baghpat. New agency ANI reported that eight people had been arrested after the melee and the situation was under control. Soon, the Baghpat Police released a photo of eight men arrested in the case so far.

Harinder told ANI that he has been running his business there for over 40 years, however, for the last few months sales have been down. Blaming the other party for stealing his customers during the period, he alleged that their chaat would not sell and “they make my customers go away.”

As hashtag #Baghpat dominated trends on Twitter and Instagram, many came up with hilarious reactions. And after the police released a photo showing all eight accused arrested in the case, it triggered a meme-fest online.

Strangely, ‘Chaat’ and ‘Chacha’ also dominated trends on the micro-blogging platform, as people edited the video to add music and even lightsaber! Many are now even tagging WWE to recognise his talent.

