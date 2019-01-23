Mumbai Police uses Uri’s ‘How’s the josh’ to raise awareness about cybersecurity

Toggle Menu
To answer the question asked on the tweet, "Q) What are the chances of my weak password getting hacked? Ans)," a GIF of actor Vicky Kaushal from 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' was posted along with the response, as seen in the movie, "High Sir."

The tweet uses the popular dialogue from the movie — ‘How’s the Josh?’ — that Vicky Kaushal’s character is heard saying it several times in ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’.

The dialogue from recent blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike–‘How’s the josh’ has become quite popular. Recently Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his inaugural speech of a film industry event by greeting the audience with the same. And now the Mumbai Police social media team has made the most of the buzz around the iconic dialogue.

Using a popular dialogue — that Vicky Kaushal’s character is heard in the film saying several times to pump up the morale of his soldiers — the Twitter handle of the police department shared a post to drive home a point about cybersecurity.

To answer the question asked on the tweet, “Q) What are the chances of my weak password getting hacked? Ans),” a GIF of Kaushal was posted along with the response, as seen in the movie, “High Sir.” The post, which has gone viral on social media with over 11 thousand views, has left many impressed as well as amused.

The tweet also reached actor Yami Gautam, who retweeted it with a caption, “Hahahaha @MumbaiPolice #HowsTheJosh”. However, Mumbai police was not the only social media team that caught on to the trend. Earlier Nagpur police had also shared a meme using the same dialogue. The movie had also inspired several memes and jokes after its releases.

