Mumbai Police uses Uri’s ‘How’s the josh’ to raise awareness about cybersecurity

The dialogue from recent blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike–‘How’s the josh’ has become quite popular. Recently Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his inaugural speech of a film industry event by greeting the audience with the same. And now the Mumbai Police social media team has made the most of the buzz around the iconic dialogue.

Advertising

Using a popular dialogue — that Vicky Kaushal’s character is heard in the film saying several times to pump up the morale of his soldiers — the Twitter handle of the police department shared a post to drive home a point about cybersecurity.

To answer the question asked on the tweet, “Q) What are the chances of my weak password getting hacked? Ans),” a GIF of Kaushal was posted along with the response, as seen in the movie, “High Sir.” The post, which has gone viral on social media with over 11 thousand views, has left many impressed as well as amused.

Q) What are the chances of my weak password getting hacked? Ans) pic.twitter.com/WGsfITUvkN — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 23, 2019

The tweet also reached actor Yami Gautam, who retweeted it with a caption, “Hahahaha @MumbaiPolice #HowsTheJosh”. However, Mumbai police was not the only social media team that caught on to the trend. Earlier Nagpur police had also shared a meme using the same dialogue. The movie had also inspired several memes and jokes after its releases.

How is the excitement level at Maharashtra State Police Games #MSPG2019 , here at Nagpur ? pic.twitter.com/TubAN0tGfF — NagpurCityPolice (@NagpurPolice) January 13, 2019

Your team has set some benchmark in social media. Hope that others take a cue and up their game. Best wishes! — Sonia Minocha (@SoniaMinochka) January 23, 2019

Amazing way to spread awareness among the youth…. In today’s world meme’s are the best way to spread some news…

Now the days of gossiping aunties spreading news are gone… 😂 😂 😂 — Murtaza Bhiwandiwala (@kingmurtu) January 23, 2019