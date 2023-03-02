scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Veterinary doctor’s style of reusing same page to announce leave reminds netizens of ‘Malgudi Days’

The show Malgudi Days was based on the novel written by R K Narayan.

The show Malgudi Days was based on the novel written by R K Narayan.
Do you remember the iconic show Malgudi Days that had the characters of Swaminathan and his friends set in the fictional town of Malgudi before Independence? The show was based on the novels of R K Narayan.

A Twitter user named Ramki (@ramkid) was reminded of Malgudi Days after he saw his veterinary doctor’s notice for leave. “My vet is a character who belongs to Malgudi Days. Some day, I might do a thread on him. But today, I feel like putting up a re-usable sign like he does, and taking the day off,” Ramki tweeted.

Also Read |Remember Malgudi Days? Swami and his friends had a reunion and it’ll make you feel nostalgic

He also shared a photo of the vet’s note that read, “On leave today. Will resume work on.” The vet had used an old notice that had Friday, Tuesday, Thursday, and some other dates crossed. His reuse of an old notice will be familiar to people who have read Swami and Friends published in 1935.

“So interesting to know you have a pet. May I ask who they are and what they are called? I am guessing there will be wholesome context behind the name,” commented a user. “Name the genius… I actually might know my fellow professional!” another asked to which Ramki replied, “The one and only Dr.Vishwas Rao.”

“He’s saving trees,” posted another. “Ha ha, at least he is diligent about updating it,” said another netizen. “For a moment I thought he changed his mind a lot on when to return!” another user quipped.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 09:39 IST
