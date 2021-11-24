scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
‘Very tasty food’: Kejriwal accepts auto driver’s invite for dinner

During an event in poll-bound Punjab, an autorickshaw driver, Dilip Tiwari asked Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal if he can come home in his auto for dinner. Instantly, Kejriwal agreed and his act has taken the internet by storm.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
November 24, 2021 11:32:25 am
Kejriwal eats dinner from autodriver's house, Kejriwal in Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal, social media viral, indian expressKejriwal eats dinner at autorickshaw driver's house

In a sweet gesture, Aam Aadmi Party Convenor and Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal had dinner at an autorickshaw driver’s house in Punjab. Taking to Twitter, the Aam Aadmi Party leader shared the video of the driver, Dilip Tiwari inviting him for dinner and wrote, “Dilip Tiwari invited us from the heart to his house for dinner today. His family gave so much love. Very tasty food. I invited his entire family to eat at my home in Delhi now.”

In the video, Tiwari can be heard inviting Kejriwal for dinner. Tiwari says, “I am your friend. I am an autorickshaw driver. You help autorickshaw drivers a lot. Would you come for dinner at this poor autorickshaw driver’s home?” Receiving overwhelming support from audience, Kejriwal responded that he will come definitely and asked if it is okay to come that night for dinner. Spreading wide grin among audience, Tiwari asked Kejriwal further if he can travel in his auto to his house. Enthralling audience, Kejriwal asked Tiwari if he can take Bhagwant Mann and Harpal Singh Cheema, AAP MLAs with him for the dinner and joyfully Tiwari agreed.

Further, in a video shared by AAP’s Twitter handle, Kejriwal along with AAP MLAs Mann and Cheema was seen entering Tiwari’s auto and traveling accompanied by a fleet of autos.

Netizens had mixed response to the Delhi Chief Minister’s gesture during his visit to the poll bound state. Some internet users raised speculations if it was a scripted act while some others lauded Kejriwal’s simplicity.

