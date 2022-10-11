Vendor wears helmet while pushing vegetable cart in fear of challan. Watch how police react

A lot of people follow traffic rules in India only because they are afraid of the police catching them and issuing challans. Afraid of being issued a challan, a vegetable vendor is seen wearing a helmet even while pushing his cart. A video of the vegetable vendor was shared by a policeman on Twitter and it is going viral.
A policeman named Bhagwat Prasad Pandey shared the video on October 8 and it has received more than 4.13 lakh views so far. When stopped by a policeman for wearing a helmet while pushing his vegetable cart, the man says that he saw a lot of people on two-wheelers turning around after seeing the police barricade. Afraid of being turned back, the man borrowed a helmet from someone and wore it while pushing his vegetable cart.
The policemen then explain to him that the helmet is only necessary while riding a two-wheeler. They jokingly say that since he is “driving a four-wheeler”, he does not need to wear a helmet. They tell him to return the helmet and push his cart only on the side of the road. They all share a laugh at the vegetable vendor’s innocence.
Pandey captioned the post in Hindi which loosely translates to, “Not fear, but awareness is needed.”
Watch the video below:
डर नहीं.. जागरूकता चाहिए..! pic.twitter.com/Lehme6zd6p
— Bhagwat Prasad Pandey (@bhagwat__pandey) October 8, 2022
“It’s awesome video sir….you are earning respect. There should be love and care in between citizens and officers. Whenever anyone’s sees “Khaki” then they should feel safe rather than worried,” commented a Twitter user. “Really innocent,” said another. “Simplicity at its best,” wrote a third.