Vendor wears helmet while pushing vegetable cart in fear of challan. Watch how police react

A lot of people follow traffic rules in India only because they are afraid of the police catching them and issuing challans. Afraid of being issued a challan, a vegetable vendor is seen wearing a helmet even while pushing his cart. A video of the vegetable vendor was shared by a policeman on Twitter and it is going viral.

A policeman named Bhagwat Prasad Pandey shared the video on October 8 and it has received more than 4.13 lakh views so far. When stopped by a policeman for wearing a helmet while pushing his vegetable cart, the man says that he saw a lot of people on two-wheelers turning around after seeing the police barricade. Afraid of being turned back, the man borrowed a helmet from someone and wore it while pushing his vegetable cart.

The policemen then explain to him that the helmet is only necessary while riding a two-wheeler. They jokingly say that since he is “driving a four-wheeler”, he does not need to wear a helmet. They tell him to return the helmet and push his cart only on the side of the road. They all share a laugh at the vegetable vendor’s innocence.

Pandey captioned the post in Hindi which loosely translates to, “Not fear, but awareness is needed.”

Watch the video below:

“It’s awesome video sir….you are earning respect. There should be love and care in between citizens and officers. Whenever anyone’s sees “Khaki” then they should feel safe rather than worried,” commented a Twitter user. “Really innocent,” said another. “Simplicity at its best,” wrote a third.