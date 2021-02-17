‘Serving like a boss’: Street vendor flips food high up in air, video gets mixed reactions online

In the 3.40-minute clip, the man continues to skillfully make dosas, making sure that each piece lands on the plate.

A dosa seller in Mumbai has left netizens stunned with his unique way of serving the popular South Indian dish.

In the clip, which has now gone viral on social media, the man is seen flipping the cooked dosas high up in the air. Interestingly, each dosa lands precisely on a plate.

“Serving Dosa like a boss,” read the caption of the clip shared by Facebook page Street Food Recipes. According to the post, the video recorded at Shree Balaji Dosa in South Mumbai’s Mangaldas Market.

In the 3.40-minute clip, the man continues to skillfully make dosas, ensuring that each piece lands on the plate.

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over one million likes with many expressing amazement over the man’s unique serving style. However, some found the process unhygienic.