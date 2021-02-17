scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Latest news

‘Serving like a boss’: Street vendor flips food high up in air, video gets mixed reactions online

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over one million likes with many expressing amazement over the man's unique serving style.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
February 17, 2021 7:24:35 pm
dosa, flying dosa, flying dosa viral video, viral dosa Mumbai, flying dosa mumbai trending, Shree Balaji Dosa, Mangaldas Market, Mumbai, indian express, indian express newsIn the 3.40-minute clip, the man continues to skillfully make dosas, making sure that each piece lands on the plate.

A dosa seller in Mumbai has left netizens stunned with his unique way of serving the popular South Indian dish.

In the clip, which has now gone viral on social media, the man is seen flipping the cooked dosas high up in the air. Interestingly, each dosa lands precisely on a plate.

“Serving Dosa like a boss,” read the caption of the clip shared by Facebook page Street Food Recipes. According to the post, the video recorded at Shree Balaji Dosa in South Mumbai’s Mangaldas Market.

Watch the video here:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In the 3.40-minute clip, the man continues to skillfully make dosas, ensuring that each piece lands on the plate.

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over one million likes with many expressing amazement over the man’s unique serving style. However, some found the process unhygienic.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 17: Latest News

Advertisement