scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 05, 2022
Must Read

Watch: Vehicles pass through snow-covered Zojilla pass as temperature dips to -27 degrees

Zojila Pass, the land route to Ladakh is being kept open in January at freezing temperature of -27°C.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
January 5, 2022 11:58:04 am
Zojilla pass, Ladakh, vehicles through Zojilla pass, snow, Border Roads Organization, social media viral, indian expressAmid freezing cold, the land route to Ladakh is being kept open

The Border Roads Organization took to Twitter to share a video of vehicular movement through Zojilla pass. Amid freezing cold, the land route to Ladakh is being kept open.

Thick blankets of snow has covered the entire region as seen in the video. Other than a gate, nothing else is visible in the region. Vehicles can be seen taking the curve and passing in the midst of snow covered area.

“BRO Karmayogis are busy in creating History by keeping Mighty Zojila Pass-the land route to Ladakh is being kept open in January at temperatures dipping -27°C,” read caption of the tweet.

Watch the video here:

The video has garnered over 9 lakh views so far. Netizens lauded BRO for their efforts in keeping the road open. “We are very much proud of BRO India. You keep on creating miracles and let the world know about India’s willpower and excute incredible projects,” commented a user.

Earlier, BRO said that the pass was kept open till December 31, last year in a row to keep Ladakh connected.

Zojila Pass is situated at an altitude of 11,578 feet on the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh National highway and remains closed during winters due to heavy snowfall, cutting off Ladakh region from Kashmir, as per PTI report.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 05: Latest News

Advertisement