Watch: Vehicles pass through snow-covered Zojilla pass as temperature dips to -27 degrees

Amid freezing cold, the land route to Ladakh is being kept open

The Border Roads Organization took to Twitter to share a video of vehicular movement through Zojilla pass. Amid freezing cold, the land route to Ladakh is being kept open.

Thick blankets of snow has covered the entire region as seen in the video. Other than a gate, nothing else is visible in the region. Vehicles can be seen taking the curve and passing in the midst of snow covered area.

“BRO Karmayogis are busy in creating History by keeping Mighty Zojila Pass-the land route to Ladakh is being kept open in January at temperatures dipping -27°C,” read caption of the tweet.

Watch the video here:

BRO Karmayogis are busy in creating History by keeping Mighty Zojila Pass-the land route to Ladakh is being kept open in January at temperatures dipping -27°C. Please share and let India know the feat of indomitable human spirit against Harsh climatic conditions. pic.twitter.com/uoMbSMRVxp — 𝑩𝒐𝒓𝒅𝒆𝒓 𝑹𝒐𝒂𝒅𝒔 𝑶𝒓𝒈𝒂𝒏𝒊𝒔𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 (@BROindia) January 3, 2022

The video has garnered over 9 lakh views so far. Netizens lauded BRO for their efforts in keeping the road open. “We are very much proud of BRO India. You keep on creating miracles and let the world know about India’s willpower and excute incredible projects,” commented a user.

Taming Zojila – 02 Jan 22. Second day of 2022 witnessed passing of 72 Vehicles across the Pass first time ever.

This stupendous feat could only be achieved owing to the daunting courage of Karmyogis who stood their ground despite all odds. BRO है तो सबमुमकिन है ।@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/zMxJMBjTkL — 𝑩𝒐𝒓𝒅𝒆𝒓 𝑹𝒐𝒂𝒅𝒔 𝑶𝒓𝒈𝒂𝒏𝒊𝒔𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 (@BROindia) January 2, 2022

#Karmyogis of Project Vijayak of @BROindia is working hard day & night in such a difficult weather to keep #Zojila pass open despite coldest condition of temperature upto -27 degree & heavy snow fall: Satyam Rathore, OC 55 RCC of 762 BTF@prasarbharti @ddnewsladakh @DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/LliZZke56H — Radio News Kargil (@radionews_kargi) January 3, 2022

Earlier, BRO said that the pass was kept open till December 31, last year in a row to keep Ladakh connected.

#Zojila_pass BRO karmyogis kept mighty Zojila pass opened till 31 Dec this year in a row to keep Ladakh connected. 94 vehicles crossed the pass yesterday. Despite blizzards and temperature dipping to -10° C, BRO brave men are committed to keep the pass open longer this time pic.twitter.com/dml4fOp3Ct — 𝑩𝒐𝒓𝒅𝒆𝒓 𝑹𝒐𝒂𝒅𝒔 𝑶𝒓𝒈𝒂𝒏𝒊𝒔𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 (@BROindia) January 1, 2022

Zojila Pass is situated at an altitude of 11,578 feet on the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh National highway and remains closed during winters due to heavy snowfall, cutting off Ladakh region from Kashmir, as per PTI report.