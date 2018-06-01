Veere Di Wedding review: Twitterati have mixed feelings after watching the film

Veere Di Wedding review: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania’s movie has generated a buzz on Twitter. Veere Di Wedding review: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania’s movie has generated a buzz on Twitter.

Veere Di Wedding, the all-female ensemble cast starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania finally hit the theatres on June 1 (Friday) and of course, has been creating a buzz on social media ever since. The film, which revolves around a wedding, was touted as one that celebrates women and their friendships. As the film opened for the general public, it is receiving mixed reviews, at least on the Internet. While some have absolutely loved the brand of feminism and women empowerment that the four actors’ characters have demonstrated in the film, others seem to have found the film “unnecessary” and “unrealistic”.

That the film was banned by Pakistan’s Censore Board because of its “vulgar dialogues” also seems to have rubbed off on many, if some reviews on social media are to go by.

Meanwhile, check out what twitter users have to say about the film, here.

It’s Kareena’s character that gets the maximum love from director Shashank Ghosh. Her angst-ridden existence gives her ample space to flex her acting prowess. She comes out shining as a scarred young woman who isn’t keen on being a radiant bride. https://t.co/cA83qagdi1 — Asma (@nedjama2000) May 31, 2018

Welcome back, Kareena. Bollywood was poorer without you. We want to see you doing lot more movies now. Kapoor genes continue to flow, making every expression count. #kareenakapoorkhan #VeereDiWedding https://t.co/XnmG4mPj6H — Asma (@nedjama2000) May 30, 2018

Veere di wedding is getting good reviews. pic.twitter.com/Eum4nSlq06 — Od (@odshek) May 31, 2018

Movie Review – #VeereDiWedding Rating 4/5 Beautiful Locations , Catchy Songs , Tight Screenplay and the good story of the makes Veere Di Wedding a COMPLETE ENTERTAINER ! Performance of all the actors are EXCELLENT ! Must Watch@sonamakapoor @ReallySwara @VeerediWedding — Siddharth Mathur (@TheSidMathur) June 1, 2018

Veere Di Wedding Movie Review : It’s a ‘whatever’, largely floozy and an unnecessary chick flick — Bizma Gul (@BismaaGul) May 31, 2018

“At one point in the movie @Sonamakapoor ‘s character tells her friends: “You don’t need to overanalyse everything in life.” Go with that in mind when you watch Veere. ” #VeereDiWedding @TeamSonam https://t.co/MuU8AD8GKM — R. ✍ (@RajeshKonsam) May 31, 2018

Am awaiting angry open letters and a bunch of twisted knickers tomorrow over Veere Di Wedding 😀 It’s cute… Must see for people who think girls are actually normal humans . Hope it does really well #VeereDiWedding ✌🏻 — Rajnigandha (@Rajnigandha) May 31, 2018

All these positive reviews and promising big opening for #VeereDiWedding give hope for women centric movies to be told. — Positive Vibes Only (@RaniArora95) May 31, 2018

Just got done with @vdwthefilm and absolutely loved it. Shows are packed! As girls get loose!

Ps: i am in lov with @ReallySwara ‘s talent .. shes a riot.

#VeereDiWedding #glamgalore pic.twitter.com/NstDDaK128 — sadiq saleem (@sadiqsaleem2) May 31, 2018

#VeereDiWedding – its not a chic flick, its a sick flick. From start to end its all about hurling abuses, tawdry dialogues, unrealistic drama & weak screenplay, cant compare it to punchama series cuz it had good plot & was not bumptious. Urban girls gang may like it. Rating- ⭐️ — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) June 1, 2018

Let us know what you think of the film in the comments’ section below.

