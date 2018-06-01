Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

Veere Di Wedding review: Twitterati have mixed feelings after watching the film

As the film opened for the general public, it is receiving mixed reviews, at least on the Internet. While some have absolutely loved the brand of feminism and women empowerment that the four actors' characters have demonstrated in the film, others seem to have found the film "unnecessary" and "unrealistic".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 1, 2018 12:14:56 pm
veere di wedding, veere di wedding review, veere di wedding review, veere di wedding Twitter reactions, veere di wedding tweets, veere di wedding stars, veere di wedding how many stars, Indian express, Indian express news Veere Di Wedding review: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania’s movie has generated a buzz on Twitter.

Veere Di Wedding, the all-female ensemble cast starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania finally hit the theatres on June 1 (Friday) and of course, has been creating a buzz on social media ever since. The film, which revolves around a wedding, was touted as one that celebrates women and their friendships. As the film opened for the general public, it is receiving mixed reviews, at least on the Internet. While some have absolutely loved the brand of feminism and women empowerment that the four actors’ characters have demonstrated in the film, others seem to have found the film “unnecessary” and “unrealistic”.

That the film was banned by Pakistan’s Censore Board because of its “vulgar dialogues” also seems to have rubbed off on many, if some reviews on social media are to go by.

ALSO READ | Veere Di Wedding movie release LIVE UPDATES: Review, audience reaction and more

Meanwhile, check out what twitter users have to say about the film, here.

Let us know what you think of the film in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now