‘Veere Di Wedding’ Twitter talk: ‘Never heard abuses in films before?’ Tweeple debate the ‘sexist’ criticism

Wednesday, June 27, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018
'Veere Di Wedding' review: Many viewers said that the audience seemed to be fine with other similar films that featured Bollywood actors. Check out all the memes and reactions here.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 2, 2018 5:53:23 pm
veere di wedding, karrena kapoor khan, sonam kapoor, swara bhaskar, veere di wedding review, veere di wedding criticism, veere di wedding sexist remarks, swara bhasker mastarbation remarks, indian express, entertainment news Many criticised Veere Di Wedding for its slangs and sexual scenes on Twitter, and others defended it. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, Veere Di Wedding finally hit the theatres on Friday (June 1) after creating a huge buzz for many months. From Sonam Kapoor’s real-life wedding to the film getting banned in Pakistan, the film raked in quite a lot of attention before its release. The woman-centric film opened at box-office with a good start and earned over Rs 10 crores on Day 1. Cut to social media platforms, #VeereDiWedding started dominating trends and people soon spilled their thoughts about the film.

After mixed reactions during the first few hours of its release, the micro-blogging site was flooded with some serious and ugly trolling in the latter half of the day. Meme-makers and trolls started targeting the female leads of the film and slammed being for “being lustful” and “enjoying sex”. Many criticised the actors for promoting “vulgarity” and even hurled abuses on them.

Meanwhile, others — who didn’t like the movie — shared funny reactions to reveal how they felt after watching the film for ten minutes. Sample these:

However, many did not agree with the trolling and called it “sexist”. Many viewers argued that the audience seemed to be fine with other similar films that featured Bollywood actors. They went on to say that trolls only had a problem because it showed women enjoying sex and booze as much as men. A few called such critics “hypocrites”.

Remember how there was a similar debate on social media during the release of Lipstick Under My Burkha, and some lamented that while people are all set for women-centric films like Raazi and Hichki, a film where women have fun just like men doesn’t seem to be acceptable.

Here’s what people had to say on the micro-blogging site.

What are your thoughts after watching Veere Di Wedding? Tell us in the comments below.

