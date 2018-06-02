‘Veere Di Wedding’ Twitter talk: ‘Never heard abuses in films before?’ Tweeple debate the ‘sexist’ criticism

Many criticised Veere Di Wedding for its slangs and sexual scenes on Twitter, and others defended it. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Many criticised Veere Di Wedding for its slangs and sexual scenes on Twitter, and others defended it. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, Veere Di Wedding finally hit the theatres on Friday (June 1) after creating a huge buzz for many months. From Sonam Kapoor’s real-life wedding to the film getting banned in Pakistan, the film raked in quite a lot of attention before its release. The woman-centric film opened at box-office with a good start and earned over Rs 10 crores on Day 1. Cut to social media platforms, #VeereDiWedding started dominating trends and people soon spilled their thoughts about the film.

After mixed reactions during the first few hours of its release, the micro-blogging site was flooded with some serious and ugly trolling in the latter half of the day. Meme-makers and trolls started targeting the female leads of the film and slammed being for “being lustful” and “enjoying sex”. Many criticised the actors for promoting “vulgarity” and even hurled abuses on them.

Meanwhile, others — who didn’t like the movie — shared funny reactions to reveal how they felt after watching the film for ten minutes. Sample these:

Hey @ektaravikapoor just watched #VeereDiWedding with my grandmother. We got embarrassed when that masturabation scene came on screen. as we came out of the theater my grandmother said ” I’m hindustan and i am ashamed of #VeereDiWedding — hridaan (@hridaantweets) June 2, 2018

@sonamakapoor @swara here #VeereDiWedding collects 10.70cr first day . & In the same country #Parmanu @TheJohnAbraham collected 4.75cr.Wah mere Indian . Crap Alcoholic sledging (not culture of Indian Girl) film collects more than a patriotic film.slute audin — PRAMIT (@myslf_pramit) June 2, 2018

I think the first 10 mins of the movie #VeereDiWedding is slow, dull, abusive, vulgar etc. About the rest I will never know. — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) June 1, 2018

fan coming out after watching Veere di wedding. pic.twitter.com/ewcbqCynK6 — Dr. Laliya (@Lala_The_Don) June 1, 2018

@vdwthefilm #VeereDiWedding watching veere di wedding reminds me of how slum dwelling women abuse each other when they are fighting over a water tank . The profanity in the movie is just not reflective of any other culture. Shame on @AnilKapoor for producing this thrash — 🇮🇳 (@Vikashjani) April 28, 2018

There are only 2 types of people watching #VeereDiWedding: Braindead feminist women And their Mangina Boyfriends/Husbands. — Madhur (@desi_tyrion) June 2, 2018

Please don’t waste your time with @vdwthefilm – absolute garbage, decadent and degrading to the women of this country. Rubbish movie. 0/10#VeereDiWedding — Santosh Subramanian (@sansupr) June 2, 2018

Women empowerment as depicted by Bollywood Movies:

1. Abusing

2. Drinking

3. Man hating #VeereDiWedding #feminism — Digvijay Singh (@DiggvijaySinggh) June 2, 2018

Real women empowerment lies in movies like Dangal. Women deserve equal rights, pay, opportunities etc.But trying to glorify porn, showing serial abuses etc. is not going to help any cause except showing off why should boys have all the fun!

Femisnism my foot.#VeereDiWedding — shivakumãRF (@imtheone_shiva) June 2, 2018

Vulgarity Disgust Swara Kareena sonam these three bitches what they want to show they are spreading Vulgarity And Sick Things I Wish Everyone Will Boycott This Cheap And Disgusting Movie Neha Ji #BoycottVeereDiWedding — yogesh (@yogiak334) May 31, 2018

However, many did not agree with the trolling and called it “sexist”. Many viewers argued that the audience seemed to be fine with other similar films that featured Bollywood actors. They went on to say that trolls only had a problem because it showed women enjoying sex and booze as much as men. A few called such critics “hypocrites”.

Remember how there was a similar debate on social media during the release of Lipstick Under My Burkha, and some lamented that while people are all set for women-centric films like Raazi and Hichki, a film where women have fun just like men doesn’t seem to be acceptable.

Here’s what people had to say on the micro-blogging site.

This year Irrfan Khan did a film called Blackmail which had multiple masturbation scenes. It was a running joke throughout the film wer Irrfan goes to the toilet to pleasure himself. There was no outrage. But these ppl have an issue with a woman doing it in #VeereDiWedding pic.twitter.com/TFW7ou33v4 — Od (@odshek) June 2, 2018

Uhm but where were you all when Masti, Grand Masti and Great Grand Masti were released? Why such criticism only for this movie? Because they are women? 😐😒 #VeereDiWedding — 방탄소년단 (@kpruseth) June 2, 2018

#VeereDiWedding Why is it everytime movies with female protagonist need to be judged by your sense or morality? When most hindi big blockbusters are either sexist, homophobic or crude. It is a fun movie , enjoy. — Mr. P (@Puspak_Dasgupta) June 2, 2018

Let’s have all the sexist, misogynistic, pathetic, objectifying movies in cinema – God forbid if a film may portray emancipated women! #VeereDiWedding #FilmBan #NotCool @RheaKapoor — Sadaf Zarrar (@SadafZarrar) June 1, 2018

I agree that women’s glory is decided with professional success or maybe sum ground breaking talent but its imp 2 understand tht sex, pleasure & contentment is gender neutral & not something that was designed for MEN alone.

So I think it’s a bold change.#VeereDiWedding#VDW#म https://t.co/PHBrYzEg1g — Vaibhav Khambayat (@V_Khambayat) June 2, 2018

The ones who are complaining they can’t watch #veerediwedding with the family…um, you’re not supposed to!

Men have had their share of films made on male friendship. Did you take your family to watch Pyar ka Punchnama? Or The Hangover? I don’t think so.

Let women enjoy things! — Neha Ramneek Kapoor (@PWNeha) June 1, 2018

#VeereDiWedding should start with the disclaimer ‘no male egos were harmed in the making of this film. At least, we tried not to.’ — Mahwash Ajaz (@mahwashajaz_) May 31, 2018

Men are getting really flustered about the masturbation scene in Veere Di Wedding, aren’ they? I think the women have done something right here. — Sreeparna Mazumder (@Sreeep) June 2, 2018

What makes #VeereDiWedding great is that it defines that women have same levels of sexual desires and they need to be satisfied which have never been told elsewhere. Even Kamasutra was written with man’s POV.@sonamakapoor @ReallySwara that scene rocked❤ — Kareena Kapoor Khan (@bebolicioused) June 2, 2018

It seems everyone has a different set of problems with #VeereDiWedding… The point being anything women-oriented shakes up our roots of patriarchy so bad, it’s fun to just watch people rant out. — रश्मि (@ruSh_Me) June 2, 2018

Even today I am told I should not give galis because I am woman and it is not right for women to abuse. In that sense a movie like #VeereDiWedding is empowering. Cause it normalises women giving galis, something men never get called out for but women get judged for. — Amena (@Fashionopolis) June 1, 2018

Men love #PyarKaPunchnama and #GangsOfWasseypur that is ridden with lot of abuses, heck even adult movies like #GrandMasti are tolerated. But when women abuse in #VeereDiWedding men call the movie vulgar. 🤦‍♀️ — That Girl (@IncognitoCynic) June 1, 2018

What are your thoughts after watching Veere Di Wedding? Tell us in the comments below.

