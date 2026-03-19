Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal shares one Gen Z habit he’s finally ready to adopt: ‘The way they take breaks….’

Vendanta's Anil Agarwal noted that they actively promote these values and are comfortable prioritising self-care. (Source: Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta Resources, recently shared his perspective on working with younger employees, expressing strong admiration for the generation and their approach toward work and well-being.

In a recent Instagram post, the industrialist reflected on generational differences, noting that while many of his peers remain hesitant about young professionals, his own experiences have been positive.

He emphasised that India has a large Gen Z population and acknowledged that his views might differ from those of others in his age group. He said he genuinely enjoys working with them, despite clear contrasts in habits and outlook.

“We have very little in common. For example, I have never used an app to track my sleep, but they do,” he said.