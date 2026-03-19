Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal shares one Gen Z habit he’s finally ready to adopt: ‘The way they take breaks….’

Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta Resources, recently shared his perspective on working with younger employees, expressing strong admiration for the generation and their approach toward work and well-being.
In a recent Instagram post, the industrialist reflected on generational differences, noting that while many of his peers remain hesitant about young professionals, his own experiences have been positive.
He emphasised that India has a large Gen Z population and acknowledged that his views might differ from those of others in his age group. He said he genuinely enjoys working with them, despite clear contrasts in habits and outlook.
“We have very little in common. For example, I have never used an app to track my sleep, but they do,” he said.
Agarwal also pointed to what he believes is a defining trait of Gen Z, which is their focus on mental health and overall well-being. He noted that they actively promote these values and are comfortable prioritising self-care.
“They are also the first generation who value mental health, and encourage others to do the same. The way they take breaks during the day, it shows they care about themselves,” he added.
Commenting on evolving social norms, he said, “The days when children simply followed whatever their elders said are gone. And honestly, that’s not a bad thing. This generation has ideas and is also more responsible, sensible, and creative than we give them credit for.”
He further shared that his interactions with younger colleagues have influenced his mindset. “And the more time I spend around them, the more I’m learning that curiosity is really the best way to bridge gaps between people,” he said.
Agarwal also suggested that bridging generational divides should not fall solely on the younger generation. “Instead of expecting them to become more like us, maybe we need to be more like them,” he added.
Further, Agarwal hinted at adopting some Gen Z habits himself. “On that note, maybe it’s time I give these sleep tracking apps a try. Will keep you updated on how it goes,” he wrote.
According to Forbes, Agarwal’s net worth is estimated at around $4 billion. Earlier this year, he lost his son, Agnivesh Agarwal, following a health crisis.