Watch: BBC show gets photobombed by dog riding pillion on bike

BBC film show Talking Movies was filming a special episode in India and had its host Tom Brook riding in a rickshaw, but the spotlight was completely stolen by a dog riding on a scooter.

The now-viral video, came to light when Twitter user Tim Kimber shared it, and described it as the “most Indian photobomb”.

Watch the video here:

This is the most Indian photo bomb 😂 pic.twitter.com/dtAcmByofW — Tim Kimber (@Tim_Kimber) December 1, 2019

Brook’s concluding monologue of the episode was being shot in an autorickshaw when the white dog turned up in the background to photobomb the moment.

The dog is seen balancing on two legs with its front paws on the shoulders of the rider. People on social media were impressed by the dog and here’s how they reacted:

