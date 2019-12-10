Follow Us:
Watch: BBC show gets photobombed by dog riding pillion on bike

Host Tom Brook's concluding monologue of the episode was being shot in an autorickshaw when the white dog turned up in the background to photobomb the moment. 

reporter photobombed by a dog riding scooter, BBC reporter photobombed by pillion rider dog, reporter photobombed by dog, funny photobombs, mumbai funny photobomb, just indian things, Mumbai, viral videos, Indian Express The dog is seen balancing on two legs with its front paws on the shoulders of the rider

BBC film show Talking Movies was filming a special episode in India and had its host Tom Brook riding in a rickshaw, but the spotlight was completely stolen by a dog riding on a scooter.

The now-viral video, came to light when Twitter user Tim Kimber shared it, and described it as the “most Indian photobomb”.

Watch the video here:

Brook’s concluding monologue of the episode was being shot in an autorickshaw when the white dog turned up in the background to photobomb the moment.

The dog is seen balancing on two legs with its front paws on the shoulders of the rider. People on social media were impressed by the dog and here’s how they reacted:

