Vasundhara Raje shares video of young boy singing Sandese Aate Hain, Tere Mitti: ‘What a voice…’

While politicians are not often seen engaging with raw talent, in a rare and wholesome incident, the former chief minister of Rajasthan, Vasundhara Raje is seen listening to a young boy singing a medley of two famous patriotic songs. The video has gone viral on social media. The young boy, named Parth Dadhich can be seen singing Sandese Aate Hai and Teri Mitti. At the end of his performance, Raje says, “Wow, what a voice”.

The video has 1.6 million views on Facebook and 24.7k views on Instagram. It has also caught the attention of of artists like Namrata Karwa who commented on the video.

Vasundhara Raje also shared the video from her Facebook and Instagram accounts and wrote, “Parth is a young & upcoming singer from Sujangarh, Rajasthan. I had the joy of meeting him recently and on this occasion he sang a wonderful rendition of #TeriMitti for us, which I’m sharing with you all! Wishing you all the very best! #RisingRajasthan #JaiJaiRajasthan”

In recent years social media has brought to light the musical talents of many seasoned politicians. For instance, a video of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s cover of Bryan Adams’s iconic song ‘Summer of ‘69’ skills along with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju’s singing performance before a group of army personnel went viral.