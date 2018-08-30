Now, even Varun Dhawan is sharing memes of Anushka Sharma from Sui Dhaaga

Dubbing Anushka Sharma as Memes ki Rani, Varun Dhawan shared a spoof video. Dubbing Anushka Sharma as Memes ki Rani, Varun Dhawan shared a spoof video.

Anushka Sharma from her upcoming film, Sui Dhaaga, became a hit fodder for memes. First, people couldn’t stop comparing a picture of her crying to their own lives, later it turned into a photoshopping battle – something that quickly went quite out of hand. Nevertheless, some of the results are hilarious and are being shared widely. And now, her co-star from the film, Varun Dhawan has also joined in.

A spoof video that is going viral shows Sharma’s character Mamta singing and clapping while praising Lord Ganesha. But she’s been photoshopped sitting on the ground while Nick Jonas is singing at a ceremony earlier this month! Dhawan shared the video, and poked fun at Sharma dubbing her as “Memes Ki Rani”.

Watch the video here:

The actual video was taken when Jonas and his fiancee Priyanka Chopra visited an orphanage after their engagement ceremony in Mumbai, and he performed for the kids.

And in case you missed the memes of Sharma, here are some of them:

Ghost of anushka sharma spotted in oval office with donald trump 😂 #AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/OKNKOsWZ8f — Nidhi Sanghavi (@kofta_malai) August 25, 2018

Chhote Pandit pic.twitter.com/7PKGvCcEZC — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) August 21, 2018

Now who did this? 😷😂 pic.twitter.com/VUrboDxfK6 — Mask ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) August 20, 2018

So Anushka Sharma’s face in Sui Dhaaga’s trailer has become a legit meme.

I don’t think I’ve laughed this hard in a long time. #Ronalisa pic.twitter.com/dIKUzN0rKB — Zainab Sikander (@zainabsikander) August 20, 2018

Who did this? pic.twitter.com/CHkCgDT4Il — PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) August 20, 2018

When your parents force you to be a Superwoman 😂#AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/GIgFh655eq — Chirayu kapoor (@IamChiuKapoor) August 20, 2018

Do you have a favourite Anushka Sharma meme? Tell us in comments below.

