Thursday, August 30, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected

Now, even Varun Dhawan is sharing memes of Anushka Sharma from Sui Dhaaga

In a spoof video that is going viral shows Anushka Sharma's character Mamta singing and clapping hands while praising Lord Ganesha. But what's more is that she is photoshopped sitting on the ground while Nick Jonas is singing!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 30, 2018 5:55:11 pm
anushka sharma, anushka memes, varun dhawan, sui dhaaga, sui dhaaga memes, anushka sharma sui dhaaga memes, funny news, viral news, entertainment news, indian express Dubbing Anushka Sharma as Memes ki Rani, Varun Dhawan shared a spoof video.
Anushka Sharma from her upcoming film, Sui Dhaaga, became a hit fodder for memes. First, people couldn’t stop comparing a picture of her crying to their own lives, later it turned into a photoshopping battle – something that quickly went quite out of hand. Nevertheless, some of the results are hilarious and are being shared widely. And now, her co-star from the film, Varun Dhawan has also joined in.

A spoof video that is going viral shows Sharma’s character Mamta singing and clapping while praising Lord Ganesha. But she’s been photoshopped sitting on the ground while Nick Jonas is singing at a ceremony earlier this month! Dhawan shared the video, and poked fun at Sharma dubbing her as “Memes Ki Rani”.

Watch the video here:

The actual video was taken when Jonas and his fiancee Priyanka Chopra visited an orphanage after their engagement ceremony in Mumbai, and he performed for the kids.

And in case you missed the memes of Sharma, here are some of them:

Do you have a favourite Anushka Sharma meme? Tell us in comments below.

