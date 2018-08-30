Now, even Varun Dhawan is sharing memes of Anushka Sharma from Sui Dhaaga

Anushka Sharma from her upcoming film, Sui Dhaaga, became a hit fodder for memes. First, people couldn’t stop comparing a picture of her crying to their own lives, later it turned into a photoshopping battle – something that quickly went quite out of hand. Nevertheless, some of the results are hilarious and are being shared widely. And now, her co-star from the film, Varun Dhawan has also joined in.
A spoof video that is going viral shows Sharma’s character Mamta singing and clapping while praising Lord Ganesha. But she’s been photoshopped sitting on the ground while Nick Jonas is singing at a ceremony earlier this month! Dhawan shared the video, and poked fun at Sharma dubbing her as “Memes Ki Rani”.
#MEMESkirani #mamta hhahaha https://t.co/vtaLSUf1lP
— Varun MAUJI Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 29, 2018
The actual video was taken when Jonas and his fiancee Priyanka Chopra visited an orphanage after their engagement ceremony in Mumbai, and he performed for the kids.
And in case you missed the memes of Sharma, here are some of them:
Emoji of the day 😂❤️😘😂#AnushkaSharma@AnushkaSharma
pic.twitter.com/7W7G2Xio1K
— Dr.Ayesha Khan PTI 🇵🇰 (@AyeshaKhanvj) August 26, 2018
Ghost of anushka sharma spotted in oval office with donald trump 😂 #AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/OKNKOsWZ8f
— Nidhi Sanghavi (@kofta_malai) August 25, 2018
Rare picture of #AnushkaSharma welcoming us to the #IronBank of #Memes! Well, #thankyou so much, #Anushka! pic.twitter.com/bcm41L2TZg
— Karan Kapila (@KaranKapila) August 24, 2018
She is now in currency 🙄#AnushkaSharma #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndiaTrailer #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia #MEMES #Anushka pic.twitter.com/lmlpfaUhFw
— परवेज़ M (@VazeIndian) August 24, 2018
RT when you see it 😌😂😂😂#SuiDhaga #AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/hComQJi6qM
— A. (@Abhii_Speaks) August 24, 2018
To the next level @AnushkaSharma 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/p0T2cVquD8
— Babaji Ka Thullu (@BabajiKaThullu4) August 23, 2018
Interesting. 🧐 pic.twitter.com/M6HTDARBaJ
— Akshay (@AkshayKatariyaa) August 23, 2018
Chhote Pandit pic.twitter.com/7PKGvCcEZC
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) August 21, 2018
This is Epiccc😂😂🤣🤣#AnushkaSharma #SuiDhaga pic.twitter.com/OEflVoPaNV
— Deepika (@DeepikaNutrite) August 21, 2018
Pic 1 – Action
Pic 2 – Reaction #Undertaker #AnushkaSharma 😂 pic.twitter.com/HaL9SjNy2G
— ANKIT (@Ankitaker2) August 20, 2018
Now who did this? 😷😂 pic.twitter.com/VUrboDxfK6
— Mask ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) August 20, 2018
So Anushka Sharma’s face in Sui Dhaaga’s trailer has become a legit meme.
I don’t think I’ve laughed this hard in a long time. #Ronalisa pic.twitter.com/dIKUzN0rKB
— Zainab Sikander (@zainabsikander) August 20, 2018
Who did this? pic.twitter.com/CHkCgDT4Il
— PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) August 20, 2018
When your parents force you to be a Superwoman 😂#AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/GIgFh655eq
— Chirayu kapoor (@IamChiuKapoor) August 20, 2018
Anushka at unusual places. pic.twitter.com/HCOKcL0jwb
— Akram 🇮🇳 (@akramismm) August 19, 2018
Family. pic.twitter.com/0IigGBKcdt
— BING ☔️ (@ya_jhakaas) August 19, 2018
Do you have a favourite Anushka Sharma meme? Tell us in comments below.
