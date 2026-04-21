Varanasi ‘horror’ restaurant faces backlash after viral video shows child distressed during ‘spooky’ act: ‘Please papa nahi’

Dining out is no longer just about the food—many places now lean into themed, immersive experiences to stand out. But one such concept in Varanasi has triggered backlash after a viral video showed a child being visibly frightened during a staged “horror” act.
The controversy centres around Kankal Horror Restaurant, where staff members dressed as ghosts interact with diners to create a spooky atmosphere. While some guests seemed to enjoy the thrill, a particular moment involving a young boy has left viewers disturbed.
In the clip, originally posted on the restaurant’s Instagram page, the child appears increasingly uneasy as a performer in costume approaches his table. Within moments, he begins crying and repeatedly says, “Please papa nahi,” (Please dad, no) clearly overwhelmed. Despite his distress, the act continues, and no immediate response from the parents is seen in the video.
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The video has racked up nearly 80 million views, but much of the attention has been critical. Many users questioned the ethics of such experiences, especially when children are involved.
An Instagram user wrote, “Such traumas in childhood can’t be erased easily. … And the impact these experiences on their mental health is not at all good.”
Another commented, “What nonsense ambience is this .. and also traumatising the children .. what parents you are.”
A third added, “I don’t think it’s good idea to bring kids to such places. And they let him sit alone.” Another remark read, “Don’t understand how this can be funny . That bachcha is crying . I really don’t know how this can be fun even for a grown up . They are kids.”
Addressing the criticism, the restaurant responded in the comments: “We understand people’s concern, especially for kids. But this is a horror-themed experience where people come for the thrill voluntarily—no one is forced. Even then, in the case of children, we remain extra careful and ensure no one feels uncomfortable. You can’t judge the entire experience from a short clip. In reality, safety and comfort are our top priority.”
Disclaimer: This story covers a viral event involving emotional distress and potential psychological impact on a minor. While themed experiences are intended for entertainment, they can occasionally lead to genuine trauma or anxiety. If you or someone you know is struggling with distress, anxiety, or emotional well-being, please reach out to professional support services.