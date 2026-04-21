Varanasi ‘horror’ restaurant faces backlash after viral video shows child distressed during ‘spooky’ act: ‘Please papa nahi’

The controversy centres around Kankal Horror Restaurant, where staff members dressed as ghosts interact with diners to create a spooky atmosphere.

Dining out is no longer just about the food—many places now lean into themed, immersive experiences to stand out. But one such concept in Varanasi has triggered backlash after a viral video showed a child being visibly frightened during a staged “horror” act.

The controversy centres around Kankal Horror Restaurant, where staff members dressed as ghosts interact with diners to create a spooky atmosphere. While some guests seemed to enjoy the thrill, a particular moment involving a young boy has left viewers disturbed.

In the clip, originally posted on the restaurant’s Instagram page, the child appears increasingly uneasy as a performer in costume approaches his table. Within moments, he begins crying and repeatedly says, “Please papa nahi,” (Please dad, no) clearly overwhelmed. Despite his distress, the act continues, and no immediate response from the parents is seen in the video.