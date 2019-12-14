Watch: Varanasi bride and groom exchange garlands made of onion, garlic

The couple wanted to make a statement about the soaring price of the humble kitchen staple. (Source: ANI) The couple wanted to make a statement about the soaring price of the humble kitchen staple. (Source: ANI)

The soaring prices of the humble kitchen staple, onion, have forced people to regard it as no less valuable than gold. Strangely so, onion made its way into this UP wedding where the couple exchanged garlands made of onion and garlic, not traditional flowers.

During the wedding ceremony, for the ritual of jaimala, the pair opted for onions and garlic garlands as they apparently wanted to make a symbolic statement against the high prices of the kitchen staples, news agency ANI reported.

ALSO READ | As onion prices stay high, here are the hilarious videos TikTok users made about #OnionCrisis

In the video, guests at the wedding too decided to present the newlyweds with the highly sought after commodity as onion prices breached the Rs 100 mark across the country.

Watch the video here:

Samajwadi Party member Kamal Patel said, “Prices of onions are touching the sky from last one month so now people have started considering onion as precious as gold. At this wedding, the bride and groom used the garland of onions and garlic. The prices of onion have risen to Rs 120 per kg.”

Earlier, in Bengal and Tamil Nadu as well, newlyweds received onions as wedding gifts as the price shot up in the last two months.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd